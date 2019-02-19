No kidding: RSPCA officers rescue newborn and nanny goat one day after another

RSPCA Cymru officers have rescued a nanny goat and her newborn after they both fell down a cliff in Llandudno.

Animal collection officer (ACO) Ann Lloyd Williams and inspector Mike Pugh were both called on two separate occasions to help rescue the goats that had unfortunately fallen down a 30-foot cliff near Anglesey Road.

RSPCA Cymru officers have rescued a nanny goat and her newborn after they both fell down a cliff in Llandudno

ACO Lloyd Williams was first called to the area to assist a newborn goat on January 25.

“The kid - which was only a few hours old - had fallen down a cliff into a garden with a homeowner then calling us with their concerns. The young goat wasn’t injured and I was able to reunite the goat with her mother and twin!”

The following day, however, the nanny goat then fell herself down a cliff near Tyn Y Coed Road and inspector Mike Pugh attended (January 26).

Inspector Pugh said: “Unfortunately this time the mother had become trapped down the cliff and her kids - being separated from her - were heard crying.

“Luckily she wasn’t injured and I was able to reunite her with the two kids. We were really pleased that they were all uninjured - and were not separated for that long. Hopefully this won’t happen again and they will stay clear of this area.

“We do get calls of this nature on occasion, and work closely with the wardens at The Great Orme.”

The Great Orme’s goats are feral (or wild) and the management of them is ongoing by Conwy County Borough Council. In 2015 the council received the RSPCA Innovator for Wales award as part of the (Community Animal Welfare Footprint awards - CAWF) for their efforts using non lethal methods to control the goat population.

