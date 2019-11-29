NOAH manifesto for animal health launched

NOAH has released its animal health manifesto ahead of the general election on December 12.

The manifesto calls on prospective MPs to pledge their support to safeguard the health and welfare of the UK’s pets and farm animals and highlights why the UK animal health industry is important to society and the economy.

Candidates across the country are asked to:

Recognise the important role of animal health products and services and include our sector’s needs as we negotiate any future relationship with the EU and beyond.

Support the sustainable development of the UK’s food and farming industry by placing animal health and welfare at the heart of any future policy.

Support positive health and societal well-being by preventing people from having to give up their pets as they move into rented accommodation or care facilities.

Dawn Howard, chief executive, NOAH, said: “NOAH’s vision is to be at the forefront of UK animal health and welfare.

“Our medicines protect the health and welfare of all animals: pets in our homes; livestock or fish on UK farms.

“All have a right to be treated with appropriate medicines to protect their health and welfare, to prevent disease and reduce suffering, and to ensure they can continue to provide companionship or to produce the safe, nutritious food that the UK public expects.

“Our industry underpins so much that is valued in British society.

“In everything we and our members do at NOAH, we aim to improve the lives of animals through encouraging responsible farming and pet ownership and promoting the safe and responsible use of medicines.”

The manifesto details the role of the animal health industry in One Health and sets out how animal health and welfare must be at the heart of any future UK food and farming strategy.

She explained: “The UK has a key role to play on the world stage in tackling the One Health challenges that face us all.

“But this starts at home with the interconnection of the health and well-being of people, animals and the environment.

“We need a collaborative approach to tackling issues as varied as antimicrobial resistance, improving vaccination rates and improving mental health and well-being.

“The successful development and delivery of future UK animal health and welfare policy will require industry and government to rise to the challenge together.

“The animal health sector can lead and is committed to supporting the provision of safe, healthy, affordable food for all and in enabling healthy animals play their part in our society”, Dawn said.