Nominations sought for the 2018 John Dennison Award

Nominations are currently being sought for the 2018 John Dennison Award.

Since it was launched in 2012, one element of Borderway UK Dairy Expo which has become integral to the event is the presentation of the John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award. This annual award is presented in memory of the highly regarded breeder of Denmire Holsteins, John Dennison of Scales Park Farm, Ulverston.

The judging panel is made up of industry leaders, members of the Dennison family and past winners of the award. The judges are looking out for individuals that reflect the traits of its namesake, John Dennison – of paramount importance being that they have made a similarly significant contribution to the industry.

A previous recipient was Sammy McCormick, of the Hilltara Herd, Bangor.

Anyone who would like to make a nomination should send a brief resume on the nominee to the John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award, c/o Glyn Lucas, Harrison & Hetherington Ltd., Borderway Mart, Rosehill, Carlisle CA1 2RS.