Norbrook appoints regional head of sales and marketing, Ireland

Norbrook has appointed Brendan McVeigh as regional head of sales and marketing, Ireland.

This role will see Brendan leading all sales and marketing activities in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, taking over from Patrick Hughes who has decided to retire at the beginning of August, after 35 years’ service.

This role will focus primarily on leading the business on the island of Ireland, where Norbrook has had a significant presence for the past 50 years, including management of its current portfolio and an exciting new product pipeline across both the companion and farm animal sectors.

Brendan brings over 20 years’ experience in the animal health industry and joins Norbrook from Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) Animal Health where he most recently held the position of Intensive Livestock Business Unit Director. Prior to joining MSD Animal Health, Brendan spent 14 years in Norbrook Laboratories in various sales roles, including sales manager for Northern Ireland for both farm and companion animal sectors.

Patrick will continue in his current role until he retires at the beginning of August 2019. Patrick and Brendan will work closely together until then to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

Richard Palmer, global head of sales and marketing, Norbrook said: “We are delighted to welcome Brendan to the Norbrook team. Brendan brings significant commercial, strategic and leadership experience to the role. This along with his prior knowledge of the Norbrook portfolio and our customer base means he will immediately be a great asset to the business generally and of course the Irish team. This appointment underlines Norbrook’s commitment to a strong future for our business and our customers on the island of Ireland.”

Brendan McVeigh added: “I am really looking forward to returning to Norbrook and continuing to grow the business on the island of Ireland. Norbrook is a great business with a great reputation not just in Ireland but globally, and has made great progress in recent years. I look forward to working with the team and building relationships with customers both in Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.”