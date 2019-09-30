North Antrim group plans Stormont visit

The Winter Programme of the North Antrim Group starts with a tour of Stormont Buildings in Belfast which will take place on Friday 25th October 2019 leaving at 10.00am.

Parliament Buildings is one of the best known and most striking pieces of architecture in Northern Ireland.

Parliament Buildings is home to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The building was originally constructed to accommodate the newly formed Government of Northern Ireland with the grounds of Stormont Estate covering 224 acres.

The architect Sir Arnold Thornely, who was knighted by King George V in recognition of his architectural work, designed the building with perfect symmetry and symbolism such as the building being 365ft wide representing one foot for every day of the year, having six floors and six pillars at the entrance, one for each county in Northern Ireland.

The tour will start in the Great Hall and then move onto the Assembly Chamber.

This promises to be a great trip and as spaces are limited please can you call the Ballymoney office on 028 2766 3101 to book.

The cost will be £30.00 and this will include lunch in Assembly Buildings.

We have proposed for our December meeting to take a trip to the RUAS Winter Fair in Lisburn which is being held on Thursday, 12th December 2019 leaving Ballymoney at 9.30am and returning back at 4.30pm.

The cost for the day will be £30.00 and places can be booked by telephoning the office.

In August we welcomed Rachel Taylor to the Ballymoney Team.

Rachel comes with a wealth of experience having worked with NFU Mutual Larne, Ballyclare and Coleraine and will be able to transact business in for Motor, Personal & Commercial lines of insurance.