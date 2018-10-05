North Antrim vintage enthusiasts grow field of corn for charity

A group of vintage enthusiasts from North Antrim planted a field of corn back in March this year on the Friary Road, Armoy, to raise some money for charity.

The corn field was recently opened by scythe before a variety of old machinery arrived to cut the corn.

Sean Craig Dan McToal and Lenard Mullan at the Charity Corn field Cutting at Friary Road Armoy organised by a group of North Antrim Vintage Enthusiasts.Pictures Kevin McAuley/Patrick O Brien/McAuley Multimedia

The machinery included an Allan Scythe, three different binders, a variety of tractors to include a Fordson Major, Massey Ferguson 35, Massey Ferguson 135, Ferguson Brown, and a Massey 65 Tractor.

Cutting got underway at noon and the weather throughout the day was very favourable for the cutting, with Blue skies and plenty of sunshine.

The field of corn was cut and stooked on Saturday in preparation to be hutted, stacked and then thrashed, at a later stage in the year.

The Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers was present for the opening of the field, She said “I am delighted to be able to come along to this traditional farming event, and see first hand the work involved and the benefits that it will bring to charity. It’s a real step back in time, and is tremendous to see the vintage enthusiasts who are keeping the tradition alive,” she commented.

Patrick McLean and Irvine Kane at the Charity Corn field Cutting at Friary Road Armoy organised by a group of North Antrim Vintage Enthusiasts.Pictures Kevin McAuley/Patrick O Brien/McAuley Multimedia

The organisers would like to thank all the people on the day who helped in the field, especially Ballycastle Vintage club, John Cusick, Shaun Craig, Irvine Kane, Patrick McLean and Robin Holmes.

They would also like to thank Gareth O’Brien and Patsy O’Brien for recording the event by providing drone and stills photography from the activity on the day. It is very important to archive such events for future records.