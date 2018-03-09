North Coast Classic 2018 is all set

Entry fee is £125 per bird for the Coleraine based One Loft Race.

After the final race is over all those who wish to reclaim their birds can do so free of charge. This means if you win the NCC you can walk away with the 1st prize of £15000 in one hand and your winning pigeon in the other.

Last year’s winner Peter Lucas went home after the presentation with his winning cheque in one hand and his winner in the other. After 14 days from the Final Race, if you don’t claim your pigeon back the pigeons left in the loft will go to an online auction (PIGEON CHAT) where they will be sold. The owners of these pigeons will then receive 60% of the price their pigeon makes, 40% will go to administration and auctioneers fees. If you fancy the idea of the birds being sold for you, then please make sure you send a pedigree with them, as it’s very hard to sell them without one. All prizes are based on 700 birds, deadline for entry is the end of April 2018.

The Annual General Meeting of Mid Antrim Combine will be held on Wednesday 14th March 2018 at 8.00pm in the Ballymena & District HPS Clubrooms at Fountain Place, Ballymena. Two Delegates from each member club to vote on the business. Agenda is with each club. All the local clubs should apply for distances regarding the new race points for the NIPA – Brest is Code 5126 and Dunmanway Code 6032. That for Ballymena lofts will mean 452 Miles for Brest and 248 Miles for Dunmanway which is directly above Skibbereen.

The 68th AGM for the Irish National Flying Club will take place in the Lagan Valley Leisure-plex, Lisburn Leisure Park, Govenors Road, Lisburn, Co Antrim, BT28 1LP on Saturday 10th March 2018 at 2.00pm sharp. The meeting was delayed for one week due to severe weather conditions across Ireland. The Agenda and Balance Sheets for all races have been sent to all members. Agenda is along the usual lines. (1) Apologies, (2) Minutes of the 2017 AGM, (3) Secretary Report, (4) Convoyers Race Reports 2017, (5) Passing of Accounts, (6) Election of Officers, (7) Notice of Motion submitted by N Lusty No 1695. The Young Bird Channel National is flown from Bude in Cornwall.

At the NIPA Committee meeting last Monday evening it was decided that Sect Meetings would be held in each of the NIPA 8 Sections to explain the details of the case won by Titanic HPS at the RPRA Council Meeting last weekend.

It will also be the opportunity for member clubs to complete a form required by the RPRA listing certain details including contact names/address of officials, club delegates, address of the club HQ and that of the various marking stations and collection points with a contact phone/email etc. It is necessary for all clubs to be represented. These forms have to be returned prior to racing.

The Sect B Meeting will be held in Ballymena on Monday 19th March at 8.00pm. Before that Sect D in Lisburn 12th March, Sect E in Lurgan Soc 14th March, Sect G 15th March in Newry and Sect C 21st March. Section H meeting will take place on Sunday 18th March at 3.00pm in the Railway Musuem. Ken Wilkinson Chairman Nipa and Fred Russell Secretary NIPA will be in attendance. Please ensure that two delegates from each club attend. The next NIPA meeting will take place in Dromore on Tuesday 13th March at 7.30pm. I will publish the complete list of meetings when all have been arranged.

Minutes of the meeting of the Council of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association held in the Novotel Hotel, Long Eaton, Nottingham on Thursday 22nd February at 5.00pm to hear appeals. Present – Messrs L Blacklock (Chairman), K Bount, J Gladwin, R Harris, D Headon, J Hooper, G Field, G Field, J Waters, and R Shirley.

Appeal 1 – Titanic HPS v Irish Region, rehearing of the decision by the NIPA. It was the decision of the Appeals Committee that the Appeal be allowed on the grounds that the NIPA did not comply with RPRA Rules 168/169. Steve Richards.

First of the Breeder Buyer sales for Wednesday 2 Bird Club (Coleraine) will take place on the 15th March. Penning from 7.00pm sale start 8.00pm sharp. All birds to be in the pens on the night. Venue the same as last year, in Coleraine Villa Club.

A complete clearance sale for Houston & McDonald of Moira (due to the death of Angus Houston) will be held in the Newtownbreda HPS Clubrooms on Monday, 19th March at 7.30pm sharp, auctioneer is Ronnie Johnston.

It is not very often a team of this quality comes up for sale! Steeped in long distance bloodlines Houston & McDonald were twice winners of the Friendship National and in 2011 finished 2nd Open INFC St Malo behind Joe Doheny of Malahide in Dublin, their velocity was 1041ypm winning £760. When racing with Lisnagarvey away back in 1981 they had 1st Open INFC Avranches and then much later in Moira 2002, 1st Open INFC Fourgeres. The Friendship National was a big favourite, no wonder – A sale not to miss! Ronnie Johnston Tel: (028) 90 483625.

Coleraine Premier Young bird sale 24th March penning 7 to 8pm, open to Windsor Social, County Derry, and Coleraine Premier lofts. Any member from another club can enter young birds all young birds will be in the pens. Contact Russell on Tel: 07759 539451 for further information.

Windsor Social clubs (Coleraine) Breeder Buyer will be held on the 29th March 2018, 7 to 7.45pm to pen the birds, auction to start 8.00pm sharp. Breeders can be any one in the Nipa. Buyer can only be members of the three triangle clubs Windsor Social, Coleraine Prem, and County Londonderry. Bidding starts at £20.00.

Prize Money – 1st 50%, 2nd 30% and 3rd 20%, Race will be the 4th young bird race for the NIPA, the Breeder can be anyone in the NIPA and win 50%, the Buyer has to be a member of a Triangle Club in Coleraine. Hot food will be served after the auction in the Coronation Club, 19 Creamery Road, Ballyrashane. More info Tel: 07719 231976 or e-mail stevegage7@aol.com

Section F Breeder Buyer will be held 7th April at 10.00am in Killyleagh Centre, open to all Sec F Fanciers only. Races and Prize money, to be decided day of sale. Any more information contact Tel: 07521 227582.

The Ballymena and Dist HPS will hold a very select draft of 2018 YB’S to be sold by public auction on Saturday, April 14, in Ballymena Clubrooms. The sale will take place on the same night as the Mid Antrim Combine Champions League and Knock-out draws are made. More details will follow in the coming weeks. Most of the YB’S to be sold will be off Combine winners at Club and National level from our very own members. The very best bloodlines will be on offer.

Any commission bids can be made to Martin Graham on Tel: 07835 099155.