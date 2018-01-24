North Devon farmer takes over as NSA chairman

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is pleased to announce Bryan Griffiths as its new board of trustees chairman.

North Devon sheep farmer Bryan was elected at an association board meeting this month (January 2018) and will complete an initial term of three years in the role.

As a supporter of NSA for many years, Bryan’s longstanding involvement in NSA South West Region has seen him involved in countless regional meetings and events.

He has undertaken officeholder positions locally as NSA south west region chairman and nationally as NSA English committee chairman, serving two years in each.

Bryan said: “It is an honour and privilege to be elected as NSA chairman. At a time when some significant changes are upon us, it is vital sheep producers have a reliable and trusted organisation in NSA to voice their opinions to, safe in the knowledge these will be taken forward for discussion at higher level.

"I hope to continue the excellent work those in this role before me have completed and I am looking forward to getting stuck into a busy year of work ahead.”

Bryan and wife Liz currently lamb commercial ewes over 300 acres near Burrington, North Devon. The flock comprises 900 lowland Mules and Suffolk crosses, alongside 60 finishing cattle.

He takes over from outgoing acting NSA chairman Margaret Dalton, who stepped into the position after the sudden passing of Samuel Wharry in May last year. Samuel, of Carnlough, Co Antrim, was appointed in January 2015.

Margaret was collectively thanked by the NSA board of trustees for her hard work and effort at the meeting in January, with all in agreement on the fantastic job she has done during the last eight months.

Phil Stocker, NSA chief executive, concluded: “Our sincere thanks go to Margaret for the huge amount of effort she has put in during her time in the role. I am looking forward to working with Bryan and there is no doubt we have some busy months ahead of us.”

The NSA board of trustees is made up of 14 people democratically nominated by NSA members and appointed by trustees.

These are one person from each of the six NSA regions in England, three people from NSA Cymru/Wales region, two people from NSA Scottish region and one person from NSA Northern Ireland region, as well as a chairman (who is elected by the board to serve as NSA chairman) and the NSA honorary treasurer (as elected at the NSA AGM).

NSA staff members involved with the board include the NSA chief executive and association secretary.