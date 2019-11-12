North Down Farm and Model Show

The North Down Farm and Construction Model Show will once again be held in La Mon House Hotel in Belfast next Wednesday (November 13) from 4pm until 10pm.

This promises to be another fantastic show with something for everyone on display from model farms, construction and model railways.

The theme for this year’s show is bringing in the harvest that includes any type of harvesting.

The show is held in aid of Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke.

A spokesperson said: “We are trying to raise as much money for them as we can in a few short hours, the more spectators through the doors on the night, the better chance we have of beating last year’s total of £830.

“It is for a great cause and with your help we know that we can do it.

“Also on the night we have a grand prize which is a potato harvesting scene and this can be won by purchasing a £10 ballot ticket.

“There are lots of other prizes to be won on the night via the raffle tickets. Alistair Bell from the Muddy Farm Models will be there with lots of models for sale all in time for Christmas presents.

“Also Paul Anderson will have a great selection of his wooden toys for sale.

“For the very first time at our show there will be a great display of the old style model traction engines all in working order.”

