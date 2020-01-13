Northern Ireland debut for awards

The Royal Forestry Society’s (RFS) Excellence in Forestry Awards will be reaching across the Irish Sea for the first time to include Northern Ireland in 2020.

Urging owners and managers of woods of all sizes and those running woodland education and learning projects to take part, the RFS Northern Ireland Divisional Chair James Hamilton Stubber says: “At a time when we hear a lot about the need to plant more trees to combat climate change, it is equally important that we manage our existing woods to optimise their benefits for climate change, bio diversity, rural economies and health and wellbeing.

“We know there are many fine woods and forests in Northern Ireland and we want to be able to shine a light on those who are achieving the very best, and to share and promote best practice.”

There are five categories: The Duke of Cornwall’s Award for Resilient Multipurpose Forestry, Silviculture Award for plantings that are less than 30 years old, Small and Farm Woodland, Community Woodland, Education and Learning Award

Deadline for entries is Tuesday 3 March 2020, judging will be held in May with an awards event in July.

Full details are available at (https://www.rfs.org.uk/awards/excellence-in-forestry-2020/)

Sponsors include Forestry Journal, FSC, PEFC, Tilhill, TreesPlease, Savills and Woodland Trust