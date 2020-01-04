Northern Ireland’s largest Farm & Plant Machinery Show returns this month

The AJS Spring Farm & Plant Machinery Show sponsored by Q8 Oils returns to the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral later this month, on the 22nd and 23rd January 2020 with its biggest and most diverse show yet.

The exhibition has grown exponentially since the additions of the Logan Hall at last year’s show as well as the Grassmen Discover Stage and live outdoor demo area, with more exhibitors attending the 2020 show than ever before.

The expansion means that visitors now have over 10,000 sqm of indoor space filled to capacity with stands to explore across two huge halls, over the course of the two day event.

All major brands are represented at the show including returning exhibitors such as Martin Supplies; Northern Ireland’s Largest Claas Dealer, Erwin Agri Care; Deutz Fhar dealer, G A Allen; Genesis Distribution; Northern Excavators; Northern Lift Trucks and Pottinger Dealer, Henry Porter Tractors among many more. Balmoral SFM is also excited to welcome new exhibitor’s year on year and 2020 is no exception with Tanco, the bale wrapping specialists debuting at the Eikon as well as Hidromek and JCB sales and servicing specialists, AJ Armstrong and Sons and John McElderry’s M&T Ltd who specialise in Massey Ferguson and Fendt all exhibiting in The Logan Hall to name just a few.

The Live demonstration area which debuted at the 2019 show, returns for 2020 allowing visitors to view some of the exhibitor’s machinery in action in the outdoor demo space and also returning for 2020 is the hugely popular ‘Discover Stage’ sponsored by Grassmen, which will play host to a number of informative live talks, presentations and new product launches as well as giving an insight into the latest news and trends in the agri and construction industries throughout the two days.

The Eikon Centre, Balmoral Park is ideally located just off the M1, near Lisburn and is next to the main arterial routes from Belfast and Dublin with ample free car parking space on site.

Everything needed to make the show as comfortable and enjoyable an experience as possible is catered for, with both halls fully heated and food and drink available on site.

The show will run from 12noon until 10pm each day with live demo’s and discover stage talks running throughout the day.

Timetables will be available on the website and social pages in due course but in the meantime, for more information about the show or to book Exhibition space, please contact the team at AJS Promotions by calling 028 8225 2800 or email info@ajspromotions.com. Happy New Year to all the exhibitors and visitors of the show, the organisers will see you all in a few weeks.