Northern Ireland sheep vendors top the prizes at Carlisle

Leading prices in the Carlisle ‘Classy Lassies' Bluefaced Leicester female show and sale of crossing types held at Carlisle on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Lot/price/purchaser: 114, 9000gns, Messrs Bell, Ballynahinch, Co Down, Northern Ireland, third prize ewe hogget, 80, 8500gns, Messrs Laing, Thankerton, Biggar, Lanarkshire, 165, 6500gns, Messrs McCrystal, Drummuck, Maghera, Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland, first prize gimmer and overall champion, 170, 5500gns, Messrs Mullan, Maghera, Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland, 81, 4500gns, Messrs Campbell, Peebles, Peeblesshire, first prize ewe hogget and reserve overall champion, 167, 4500gns, Messrs Wilson, Ballymena, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland, 115, 4000gns, Messrs Beacom, Fivemiletown, Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, second prize ewe hogget, 173, 3500gns, Messrs Wood, Alwinton, Morpeth, Northumberland, 96, 3000gns, Messrs Ridley, Hesket new Market, Wigton, Cumbria, 172, 2500gns, Messrs Kirkpatrick, Sanquhar, Dumfriesshire, 122, 2200gns, Messrs Beacom, Fivemiletown, Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, 166, 2200gns, Messrs Harvey and Son, Waxham, Norwich, Norfolk, 169, 2200gns, Messrs Cowie, Rothienorman, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, 180, 2200gns, Messrs Blaney, Cushendall, Ballymena, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland, 34, 2000gns, Messrs Wilson, Ballymena, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland, 44, 2000gns, Messrs Spedding, Wolsingham, Bishop Auckland, Co Durham, second prize ewe, 99, 2000gns, Messrs Carr, Gunnerton, Hexham, Northumberland, second prize gimmer and 171, 2000gns, Messrs McEldowney, Maghera, Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Averages

21 aged ewes, £790

52 gimmers, £1353.09

47 ewe hoggets, £1361.64

1 recipient, £1417.50

Auctioneers: Harrison and Hetherington Limited