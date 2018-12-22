Northern Ireland three take red rosette for weaned calf team

It was a team of young cattle from breeders in Northern Ireland which took the red rosette in the regional weaned calf team championship held at Carlisle on Friday 14th December.

Two young heifers from the Blackwater herd of K&S Williamson, Co Tyrone stood alongside one from the Pointhouse herd of the Diamond family from Co Londonderry.

Blackwater Oasis and Blackwater Onesty are both sired by the Requin son Netherhall Jackpot; Oasis, born in February 2018 is out of Liscarn Karissa while Onesty, born January 2018 is out of Culnagechan Fairy.

Slightly younger, at eight months old, Pointhouse Olivia is a daughter of Ampertaine Gigolo out of Pointhouse Fern. No stranger to success, she won Champion Female Calf and Reserve Champion Calf at the Limousin Championships at the Randox Antrim Show back in the summer.

In the post-show sale Blackwater Oasis was knocked down for 5,000gns to Mike and Melanie Alford, Cullompton, Devon, while Onesty made 1,050gns in selling to D Lumley & Son, Bedale, North Yorkshire.

Also heading to Yorkshire, Pointhouse Oliva made 2,900gns in selling to Atkins Agriculture who are based in Halifax.