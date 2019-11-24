Northern Ireland Weekly Market Report

Monday, 18 November 2019

Grains

Wheat

Global wheat markets have been drifting lower. Good global supply prospects for 2020/21 could further pressure prices. Domestically, slow farmer selling and poor new crop prospects are supporting prices.

Maize

US maize markets are drifting despite harvest delays as these are counterbalanced by slow exports. Record Ukrainian exports in October, expected to continue at pace, will likely pressure global markets.

Barley

Good global supply and poor planting conditions in the UK; potentially pushing farmers to switch to spring barley, would further pressure an over-supplied barley market.

Global Markets

US wheat and maize futures (May-20) both lost over the week. Despite a spike on Tuesday, US wheat futures (May-20) closed Friday at $187.67/t, down $3.31/t on the week.

Weekly export sales of US wheat, at 238.6Kt, sat in the low end of the 200Kt-500Kt forecast from analysts, according to Reuters. The US continues to face stiff competition for wheat exports from Black Sea and EU supplies. The recent GASC (Egypt’s state grain buyers) wheat tender for 345Kt was won entirely by Russia and Ukraine.

Stratégie Grains downgraded prospects for EU wheat production for the 2020/21 marketing year in its November estimates. Severe wet weather in the UK and to a lesser extent France led Stratégie Grains to peg EU wheat plantings at 23.7Mha, a reduction of 200Kt from their October estimate.

US maize futures (May-20) followed a similar trend to wheat, losing $2.76/t to Friday’s close, at $152.16/t.

UK Focus

Although old-crop UK feed wheat futures (May-20) gained just £0.75/t on the week, to close Friday at £152.00/t physical prices rose more. In Friday’s delivered survey, feed wheat for May-20 delivery gained £1.50-£2.50/t, depending on destination. Old-crop support is coming from delayed new-crop plantings.

Nov- 20 UK feed wheat futures have risen £18.25/t since the beginning of September, despite a slight week-on-week drop. Continued rain has delayed planting and hampered prospects of the crops currently planted.

The rise in old-crop futures has narrowed the carry from May-20 to Nov-20 to £6.75/t on Friday compared to £7.75/t the previous Friday.

Current perception is that farmers may switch some of their winter cropping into spring barley. Considering the UK barley supply from 2019 harvest is significant, such a switch would further pressure UK barley prices. The need to remain export competitive in barley markets continues.

Oilseeds

Rapeseed

Declines to European rapeseed futures and a rise in sterling value against the euro meant domestic prices fell last week. Canadian canola harvests continue to be impacted by heavy snowfall.

Soyabeans

Chicago soyabean markets declined over the week, pressured by a lack of progress in trade negotiations between China and US. Increases to Brazilian soyabean production estimates also weigh on markets.

Global Markets

This month’s WASDE was a nonstarter with limited change for oilseed production. Soyabeans showing a slight downward revision with 2019/20 global soyabean production tightening to 336.56Mt, down 2.41Mt from October’s release.

This was counteracted by a dip in usage which saw ending stocks revised upwards to 95.42Mt (+0.21Mt). Total oilseed production and ending stocks followed suit at 571.30Mt (-3.55Mt) and 109.99Mt (+0.24Mt) respectively.

A Malaysian Palm Oil Board data release earlier today tightened October production and stocks, contrary to trade expectations. Estimated stocks stood at 2.3Mt, down 4.1% from September. The trade was expecting an accumulation in stocks to 2.5Mt, up 2.8% from September, according to a Reuters Poll.

Yesterday, palm oil futures (nearby) hit its highest value since March 2018, up 21% since the start of October. With strong demand from importers and increased domestic usage in South East Asia palm oil markets are looking to be supportive of rapeseed moving forward.

Rapeseed Markets

Last week, UK delivered rapeseed (Erith, Nov) was quoted at £336.50/t, up £5.00/t on the week on the back of gains in Paris rapeseed. There remains uncertainty over how the EU will source rapeseed once exports from the Black Sea wind down. We are likely to see an increase in imports of biodiesel and substitution where possible to cope with this deficit.

Domestically the heavy rain and damage from cabbage stem flea beetle has not been kind to the rapeseed crop now in the ground.

Given the difficulties last season it is unlikely that we would see a significant area increase to offset this damage.