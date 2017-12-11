Northern Lights sale heads to Hilltown mart

Friday evening (15th December) will see the return of the Northern Lights In-Lamb ewe sale with 82 lots of in-lamb gimmers catalogued from the illustrious Blackstown, Braehead, Mullan, Springwell, and Tullagh Texel flocks.

It promises to be an exciting sale of quality hoggets in-lamb to a medley of sensational service sires many of whom are new kids on the block purchased at the national sales this year.

The service sires include Allanfauld Archimedes, Milnbank Alabama, Drumderg Aurelius, Thornville Alberto, Midcombe Axel(purchased jointly by the Mullan And Braehead flocks for 10,000gns Lanark 2017) Deveronvale Areo, Mullan Avatar; as well as the established sire Milnbank Womaniser and his son Fairywater Yorkie.

Some notable entries catalogued include a Hull House Wing Commander daughter out of a homebred ewe from the Blackstown flock; a smart yet powerful ewe she is typical of the Wing Commander daughters entered. Also catalogued under the Blackstown flock is another flashy Wing Commander daughter from a great breeding Springwell ewe. The Mullan Flock offer a selection of daughters from one of their most successful ewes this year which bred Mullan Armani, Almighty and Awesome, and also catalogued is a full sister to the 4th place Lanark gimmer sold for 6,200gns back in August. Braehead offer for sale a strong batch of gimmers all in lamb to Midcombe Axel. Some entries to note include a Strathbogie Wanted daughter whose dam sold at the Northern Lights sale in 2016 for 2,700gns and a Scholar’s Twenty Twelve daughter from the same line as 6,000gns Touch of Class. Entries from the Tullagh flock include a Mossvale Visa gimmer. She comes in lamb to Milnbank Womaniser and is bred from the same dam as Tullagh Yogi, which sold for 3,400gns NI Premier Sale 2016.Also catalogued is a strong Womaniser daughter, a full sister to Tullagh Yan. Top priced lamb (3,800gns) at the NI Premier sale ’16, she will be sold in-lamb to Midcombe Axel. The Springwell flock offer an extensive selection of strong gimmers some of which are sired by 12,000gns Holylee Volcano whose progeny has sold to £4,000; they come in-lamb to three exciting young lambs selected specifically for their great conformations, tight skins, length and gigots

2017 has proven to be another productive year for the consignors of this renowned sale. With progeny selling to four and five figure sums the experience of the breeders has been reflected in their success in both the show, and the sales rings.

Yet again the consignors of the Northern Lights Sale offer a catalogue brimming with a depth of breeding second to none, selected from only the best female lines within each flock. With over 80 in-lamb gimmers on offer there will surely be something to catch the eye of both the established breeder as well as those wishing to take their first steps into pedigree breeding.

The sale commences at 6.15pm on Friday evening 15th December in Hilltown Livestock Mart. Further details call Richard or the Mart on (028) 4063 0287.