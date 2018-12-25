Northern Stars light up Ballymena mart for 10th anniversary sale

The pre-Christmas Northern Stars Texel In-Lamb Gimmer Sale celebrated its 10th anniversary in Ballymena Livestock Mart on Saturday, December 15.

The event attracted a large crowd of locals, as well as visitors from across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

The sale saw another year of fantastic trade for high quality Texel females on offer from Richard Henderson (Ballynahone), Victor and David Chestnutt (Clougher and Bushmills), Paul and Baillie O’Connor (Drumgooland and Windermere), Alastair and Jack Gault (Forkins and Cherryvale), Roger Strawbridge (Tamnamoney) and guest consignment from Scottish breeder Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Muirkirk Ayrshire.

Boasting shy of a 90% clearance rate and with 45% of the females sold reaching four figure sums, is testament that the sale is growing from strength to strength as one of the most recognised female sales in Northern Ireland.

Kicking off the sale this year was the sale of a buyer’s pick of ewe lambs from Ballynahone, Forkins and Tamnamoney. Generating competitive bidding from the outset, the Ballynahone pen topped the sale for the ewe lambs with Lot 8, HRB1801037 (1), at £3885. She is a homebred sired by Ballynahone Winner, a Tamnamoney Tuborg Gold son, who was Lanark Male Champion in 2015. Her dam, a Druncryne Uber Cool daughter, is an ET sister to 19,000gns gimmer sold at Northern Stars 2017. She moves home to join Graeme Surtee’s Ardachy Flock, Stodday Village, Lancaster. Overall sale of Ewe lambs averaged £2992.50 for four.

Topping the in-lamb trade was the Auldhouseburn Flock of Alan Blackwood, selling Lot 69, BYZ1718369 (E), a Clinterty Yuga Khan daughter out of a dam by Strathbogie Untouchable for £10,500. Out of the Cowal female bloodline in the flock and one of the favourites among the sale consignment, she is scanned carrying a single pregnancy to 130K Sportsmans A Star. She joins Stephen and Jean McCollam’s Carmavy Flock, Crumlin.

The Auldhouseburn pen continued to be in demand with a further two pen mates in the top four leading prices. Lot 31, BYZ1718293(E), another Yuga Khan daughter and out of a Knap Vicious Sid dam, this gimmer’s granddam is a full sister to the dam of 130K Sportsmans A Star, a Cowal bred ewe by Cairnam Talisman. Also staying this side of the sea she joins the Lonicera Flock of A&R Dickson, Castlederg, for £5775. She is scanned in lamb to the much admired 125K Rhaeadr Best of the Best with twins.

The last of the Auldhouseburn consignment, Lot 70, BYZ1718343(E), yet another Yuga Khan daughter, changed hands for £5460 to John Kidd Bunclody Co Wexford. Going back to the flock’s Cowal foundation Pavarotti females she is maternal sister to 7K Wacko Jacko and again carrying twins to Rhaeadr Best of the Best.

Next in line for the cash was Alastair Gault Forkins for Lot 49, GAF1702049 (E). A Knock Yazoo daughter out of a Baltier Thunderbird dam who was RUAS 2015 champion and one of the most consistent breeding females in the Forkins Flock, this gimmer sold to £7350. Scanned in lamb to Scotsman Avicii carrying a twin pregnancy she was purchased by Alistair Breen, Tempo, Co Fermanagh, for his Drumderg Flock.

Enjoying the day’s trading and featuring in the top six leading prices was Richard Henderson’s Ballynahone Flock. Selling to local breeder Sam McAuley, Bushmills, for his Whitepark Flock was Lot 61, HBR1700941 (E), a Tophill Yankee Boy daughter and out of a Braehead Touch of Class dam, a RUAS Champion, she changed hands for £5250. This gimmer is carrying a single pregnancy to Scotsman Avicii.

Also selling from the same pen was another Yankee Boy daughter, Lot 57, HBR1700882 (E) out of a Duncryne Uber Cool dam, in lamb with a single pregnancy to Ballynahone Bonus, a Scotsman Avicii son. Ballynahone Bonus is a son of the 19K gimmer sold in 2017 at Northern Stars. This gimmer changed hands for £4725 along with a Scotsman Avicii embryo pregnancy and heads south to L Brown, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Also in line for the four figure prices was Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney pen with Lot 80 topping the Tamnamoney consignment prices at £4725. SRY1701794 (2), another Tophill Yankee Boy daughter and out of a Duncryne Uber Cool dam, moves to join Alan Blackwood’s Auldhouseburn Flock, Muirkirk, Ayrshire. The gimmer’s dam is maternal sister to 9K Tamnamoney Young Willie McBride and 10K Tamnamoney Bushtown. She is scanned with a twin pregnancy to Scotsman Avicii.

Trade was consistent with the average for 79 females well up on last year’s sale at £1599.32.

The consignors would like to thank Ballymena Livestock Mart for the smooth running of the sale and their sponsors AB Europe; Animax; Joseph Walls Ltd; Smyths Daleside; Greenvale; Philip Guerney Natural Stockcare; Down Insurances; Thompsons Feeds; Knockanboy Veterinary and NFU Mutual for their support.

They also wish all buyers every success with their purchases, lambing and a prosperous and successful New Year.

In-Lamb Consignment Averages

Auldhouseburn consignment £4905 for 7

Forkins and Cherryvale £1813 for 19

Tamnamoney £1482 for 18.

Ballynahone £1328 for 17

Drumgooland and Windermere £422.25 for 14

Clougher and Bushmills £420 for 4.

Other Leading Prices

Alan Blackwood - 4400gns; 3000gns; 2900gns

Alastair Gault - 4200gns; 3100gns; 2800gns; 2200gns; 1900gns; 1600gns; 1400gns; 1100gns; 1100gns; 1000gns; Ewe lambs 3400gns

Richard Henderson - 2600gns; 1000gns

Roger Strawbridge - 2000gns; 1900gns; 1800gns; 1700gns; 1600gns; 1550gns; 1400gns; 1400gns; 1300gns; 1100gns; Ewe Lambs 1300gns.