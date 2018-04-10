Now is the time to check your water troughs

Livestock farmers are being advised to check all their field water troughs in the run-up to the start of this year’s grazing seasons.

Jeff Haslett from Moore Concrete noted: “Providing adequate water is a key determinant of growth for all stock at grass. Making this a reality requires the availability of sufficient drinking troughs across a grazing platform.

“Recent years have seen a significant increase in dairy herd size across Northern Ireland. However, this has not been matched with a similar scaling-up of the water supply available to these animals.

“The easiest way of achieving this is through an investment in additional drinking troughs.”

Moore Concrete manufactures a comprehensive range of quality concrete water troughs, varying in size from 15 gallon to 500 gallon. The range provides suitable water troughs for sheep or any size of beef or dairy cattle, with different designs creating solutions that are suitable for use in external or internal settings.

One of the core design features of the Moore drinker range is the rounded corners.

“This enhances the strength of troughs, especially against cracking during adverse weather,” Jeff Haslett added.

“It is also a unique animal safety feature. Our troughs are all extremely robust.”

All Moore Concrete drinking troughs are easily drained, having suitably sized rubber bungs positioned in the side wall. The troughs are designed to be used with both conventional and fast flow ballcocks, which are afforded additional protection by enclosed housing.

For further information, contact Moore Concrete on (028) 2565 2566 Ext 1 or www,moore-concrete.com.