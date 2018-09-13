Now is the time to think ahead for your next slurry tanker

Unlike last winter, farmers and agriculture contractors around the country won’t be worrying about trying to get their slurry pumped out in time for the annual cut off deadline on October 15th.

Due to the exceptional summer we have been experiencing, slurry storage tanks are getting emptied regularly with slurry tankers working as hard as mowers and balers during this season’s silage process.

Farmers and agriculture contractors in the know are therefore turning their thoughts to thinking ahead about upgrading or replacing their current slurry tankers for 2019.

It has become common over the past couple of years for leading slurry manufacturers to have a typical six month waiting list on all new slurry tanker orders.

Slurry is big business for Co Tyrone-based Drumlish Farm Machinery who are Ireland’s original and longest approved dealer for SlurryKat. Drumlish proudly offer their impressive line-up of slurry tankers, super tankers, umbilical systems, agitators, nurse tanks and pumps.

According to sales manager, Gerard Barrett at Drumlish Farm Machinery, the SlurryKat range is unrivalled.

He said: “SlurryKat have become the world leader in slurry handling solutions, with one of the highest residual values on the market.

“Due to the demand for SlurryKat tankers the lead time on a new tanker is typically six months. We have tankers on site for sale from time to time, but generally most of our farmers and contractors have to pre-order as standard.”

The range within SlurryKat continues to evolve each year with increased productivity and profits offered due to each machines ease of use, reliability and technical excellence.

Gerard continued: “Each SlurryKat tanker is custom built in the factory using best in class techniques, materials and parts with a wide range of additional upgrades available on each tanker manufactured.”

SlurryKat’s range of agricultural trailers are also stocked at Drumlish Farm Machinery which includes silage and grain models, low loaders, dump trailers and bale trailers, in addition to shear-grabs and road sweepers.

Similar to SlurryKat, Drumlish Farm Machinery also operate an agricultural contracting business and a working farm, which ensures they provide first hand advice backed up by their on site service department.

Gerard explains: “As farmers ourselves we understand the challenges and lead times faced by other farmers when it comes to needing to purchase new machinery.

“It’s therefore time to think ahead for your next slurry tanker, especially if you want one that is best in class.”

To find out more or get a quote for the latest slurry tankers and farm equipment by SlurryKat call Drumlish Farm Machinery on +44(0)28 8289 8891 or visit their website www.drumlishfarmmachinery.com.