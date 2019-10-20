NSA and British Wool meetings

With almost weekly headlines claiming agriculture is responsible for many of the environmental and health problems facing today’s population, the National Sheep Association (NSA) alongside supporters British Wool are readying themselves to counteract these arguments in a series of honest and informative evening meetings to be held over the next few months - including one in Northern Ireland.

The meetings, titled ‘Setting the sheep farming record straight’, will be open to all sheep farmers and will include discussions that explore facts and statistics about the UK sheep industry demonstrating the sector’s role as part of the solution, rather than the cause, to arguments surrounding climate change in particular.

Travelling the length and breadth of the country the meetings will take place in each of NSA’s UK regions with NSA staff joined by industry supporters including British Wool and others to cover topics including climate change, red meat consumption and sheep welfare.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker commented: “NSA believes that the UK public deserves to know the truth about the high standards of our farming and the positive impact UK agriculture has on the environment. Too often in recent months, our story has been hidden behind damaging, inaccurate research based on worldwide intensive farming systems, so attendance at a meeting such as these that we are proud to present this Autumn and Winter could be vitally important as we aim to spread this message.”

The NI meeting will be held on November 28 at 7pm at AFBI Hillsborough. All meetings are free to attend. For further information contact on 01684 892661 or email enquiries@nationalsheep.org.uk.