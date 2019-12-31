NSA issues cautious welcome for funding announcement

The National Sheep Association is cautiously welcoming the government announcement regarding funding for agriculture in coming years.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker comments: “We welcome the announcement of allocated agricultural funding in 2020. Knowing the money is ring fenced and secure offers reassurance for our industry in the coming year as the Government strives to build strong and reliable free trade agreements with the EU and other countries, which benefit industry and support UK production.

“However, this is just the first year of a significant transition, and we are not feeling at all reassured by the indicated reduction of funds allocated for 2021/2022. We are still facing much uncertainty about whether beneficial trade agreements can be struck in time and, if not, we will again be facing the detrimental prospect of WTO tariffs from the beginning of 2021.

“Seeing allocated support dropping during that period of uncertainty is not desirable and we hope government will recognise this and deliver on its promises of stability throughout 2020 and to recognise the important and valuable work our farmers are doing already to provide public goods and food security for the country.”