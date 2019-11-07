NSA launches toolkit to help farmers

With significant changes to agriculture imminent, the National Sheep Association (NSA) is launching a ‘Business Readiness Toolkit’ to help UK sheep farmers ensure they’re prepared for changes in the coming months and years and help improve their businesses for the future.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker comments: “NSA has long been aware our exit from the EU will result in significant change that will affect sheep farming. This is likely to be seen in trade patterns and markets, but also in the way that Government and society is prepared to support agriculture following our departure from the EU Common Agriculture Policy.

“Our Government, and devolved administrations, have an ambitious vision for British farming enterprises to become more profitable and productive, to further improve environmental conditions in their widest sense, and to continue to raise our standards of production particularly in the areas of the environment and animal welfare. This ambition is generally shared by all our main political parties and is unlikely to be affected by any future changes in Government.”

To help farmers deal with and adapt to these changes, NSA has developed a toolkit packed with guidance and advice as well as case studies highlighting farms where particular practices have worked well.

The toolkit covers seven different topics, which NSA says will be crucial for farmers to consider, including preparing mindset and mental health, assessing your businesses current working and thinking about future income streams.

Mr Stocker explains: “The toolkit has a farmer case study for each topic as well as a podcast from an expert in that area.

The online version carries links to various other agricultural organisations with further advice and information. NSA has posted a printed copy to every member.”