Nuffield Farming Scholars included in 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours List

The Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust is delighted to announce that two Nuffield Farming Scholars have received awards as part of the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

2017 Nuffield Scholar Barbara Bray received an MBE for services to food and nutrition.

John Martin NSch 2011

She is currently a director of the Oxford Farming Conference and sits on committees for both the Institute of Food Science and Technology and The Nutrition Society’s Training Academy.

Barbara, who studied vegetable production for specific nutritional needs as part of her Nuffield Scholarship, speaks at food and agriculture events and has recently contributed to debates at the UN Committee for Food Security in Rome on Youth and Women in Agriculture.

“For anyone with a passion for food and farming, the ability to work with a range of people, sharing knowledge and ideas, is such an important skill,” says Barbara.

“I have found the agri-food sector a great space to work in as a black British scientist and to lead real positive change. I’m delighted to receive this award and look forward to many more years of educating people about food and nutrition, supporting women in their early careers in the agri-food sector and being a role model for the next generation of black British scientists.”

John Martin, a 2011 Nuffield Scholar, received an BEM for services to agriculture in Northern Ireland for his dedication to the development of young farmers and the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

After working with Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster in his local area, John served as vice-president of the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA) from 1999 to 2003. His involvement led him to pursue a Nuffield Farming Scholarship looking at issues around farm succession and improving knowledge transfer within family farms. For the past thirty years, John has also been heavily involved in the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society and currently serves as chairman of the finance committee, which is overseeing the development of the RUAS’s new showgrounds.

“I have always been passionate about the future of young people in farming and Northern Ireland agriculture, and to be recognised in this way is such an honour. I look forward to continuing to serve this industry for many years to come,” he said.