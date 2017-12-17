OBE add dribble bar to Slurry-TEK range

OBE Waste & Agri Engineering Ltd has added dribble bars to its Slurry-TEK range of slurry handling equipment.

Available in 3 different lengths (6m, 7.5m and 10m), the Slurry-TEK dribble bar is fully galvanised and can be used on both standard tankers and the unique Slurry-TEK low centre gravity tanker. Other widths are available on request.

The dribble bar includes the industry leading Vogelsang macerator and is quick and easy to attach and remove from the tanker.

Darryl Hylands, Managing Director at OBE Waste & Agri explained: “Over the past year an increasing number of farmers asked us about buying a tanker with a dribble bar. We’ve always adjusted our product range based on feedback from customers so we got to work on building our own. We faced a few design challenges when we wanted to fit the dribble bar to our low centre gravity tankers. But we quickly found solutions to ensure that our Slurry-TEK low centre gravity tanker can be fitted with a dribble bar and still accommodate all other options requested.

“By fitting a dribble bar to our low centre gravity tanker, farmers working in hilly areas now have a reliable alternative to the splash plate. For added spreading efficiency, the tanker can also be fitted with a downhill spreading kit so only one trip through a steep field is required, reducing potential damage to the ground.”

Based in Donacloney, County Armagh, OBE Waste & Agri Engineering Ltd manufactures Slurry-TEK tankers and slurry handling equipment, OBE Agri trailers and Masterburn waste incinerators. OBE is the sole manufacturer of the unique low centre gravity tanker featuring the axle through the tanker.

For more information about OBE Waste & Agri Engineering Ltd, go to www.obewasteandagri.com