OBE honour for chairman of agri-technology company

Owen Brennan, Executive Chairman of agri technology company Devenish, has been appointed as an honorary Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the Northern Ireland agricultural-food industry.

The appointment recognises Owen’s longstanding contribution to Northern Ireland’s farming and food sectors, including his leadership of Devenish, which carries out ground-breaking work in the area of optimising animal and human nutrition through innovative science and technology.

Under Owen’s leadership since 1997, Devenish has evolved from a trading company focused primarily on the Northern Ireland market to a Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) business trading in over 40 countries today.

From a family business background, his passion and determination to champion the role of nutritious food in promoting human health and his commitment that farming protects the environment have had a significant impact on the growth and success of Devenish.

Speaking about his OBE appointment, Owen said: “I accept this award with a sense of appreciation of my colleagues. It is truly a reflection of the talented, committed people I have been privileged to work alongside throughout my career at Devenish. This recognition is due to a great team effort and I am always proud to represent that.”

In 2018, Devenish in partnership with Moy Park, Skea Eggs and Waitrose delivered a world first, having completed a clinical trial with the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. This proved that regular consumption of naturally enriched omega-3 chicken and eggs will reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, dementia and depression. The chicken meat and eggs used in the study came from birds fed with OmegaPro, a sustainable source of omega-3, developed by Devenish.

Outside of Devenish, Owen has been heavily involved in championing the agri-food industry. He has served as president of the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association, chairman of the Livestock and Meat Commission and on the Agri-Food Strategy Board.