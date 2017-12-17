Off-Road Vehicles (4x4) training

A number of rural professions require the use of off-road vehicles, also known as 4x4s.

But did you know that users may require a professional qualification if driving an off-road vehicle at work?

This is due to health and safety legislation which recommends professional 4x4 drivers are trained and assessed by recognised instructors.

Off-road driver training is often overlooked because 4x4 vehicles are so commonly driven on roads with a standard driving licence. However, off-road vehicles handle and behave very differently to a normal car, and if they are supplied for use in the workplace, there must be adequate 4x4 off road driver training provided under current HSE legislations.

Used correctly, off-road vehicles are very versatile with a wide variety of uses for the business and recreational user. However, even the most experienced off-road drivers can find themselves in hazardous and potentially dangerous situations. Serious accidents can and do occur without proper off-road driver training.

Typical 4x4 driver training courses teach the essential off-road driving techniques including crossing water, climbing steep hills and traversing boggy ground. Lantra offers training in the instruction of Off Road Vehicle Operating (4x4). This training course is taught by experienced instructors who will guide the learner through the training and assessment process. Course sessions include health and safety, attributes of vehicles and systems, attributes of obstacles, attributes of the operators, vehicle checks and preparation, basic operating techniques and vehicle recovery. Learners must able to demonstrate they are already competent in basic driving skills to undertake this course. The training course combines both theory and practical activities, and learners will receive an industry recognised certificate on successful completion.

To find a Lantra Awards training provider offering this course, visit www.lantra.co.uk/CourseFinder, or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.