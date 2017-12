Tannaghmore Gardens and Animal Farm has been awarded the RBST ‘Approved Farm Park Status’ by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) – now the only farm in the whole of Ireland.

RBST, a leading conservation charity that works to safeguard native livestock breeds across the United Kingdom (UK) has recognised the popular attraction for their commitment to the conservation, breeding and promotion of rare and endangered breeds of farm animals, which includes Irish Moiled, Dexter, and Shetland cattle, Pygmy goats, Oxford Sandy and Black pigs, Galway and Jacob sheep, horses and donkeys and a wide variety of heritage poultry and waterfowl.

Now the only farm in the whole of Ireland to be honoured with this accolade, Tannaghmore Gardens and Animal Farm is one of 21 farms that hold this accreditation across the whole of the UK.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this very special accreditation,” commented Councillor Declan McAlinden, Chair of Leisure and Community Services Committee.

“This honour is a testament to the passion, enthusiasm and dedication of our farm staff who work tirelessly to protect and promote these very unique breeds of farm animals and raise awareness of their importance and significance to our culture and heritage.”

The accreditation was no mean feat, as the four year process involved meeting strict criteria set by RBST, namely having a number of rare breeds across a wide range of species, all of which have to be breed pure and registered with their breed society. What is more, 60% of the Farm’s breeds on display have to be on the charity’s ‘Watch list’, an annual list based on the number of registered breeding females in the UK.