Officials working hard to ensure seamless Brexit

The members of the DAERA committee began the work of catching up with a considerable backlog when they met on two occasions this week, first on Tuesday and then again on Thursday, writes Darryl Armitage.

The Tuesday committee meeting focused on a briefing from DAERA’s deputy secretary Mr Norman Fulton, on Direct Payments to Farmers (Legislative Continuity) Bill. Mr Fulton was accompanied at the hearing by Ms Rosemary Agnew, director of Brexit Food and Farming Group, DAERA, and Mr Mark McLean, principal agricultural economist Food and Farming Group, DAERA.

Addressing the committee hearing Mr Fulton said: “I thank the committee for agreeing to hearing our submission at short notice.

“Under the EU Withdrawal Agreement the new direct payment arrangements which provides the legal basis for all Pillar 1 support for UK farmers, ceases to apply to the UK after the end of the 2019 scheme year. The reason for that happening is the 2020 scheme year payments will be made out of the EU 2021 year budget.

“This falls into the new EU multi-annual framework to which the UK is not contributing.”

Mr Fulton continued: “If nothing was done to replace the payments, there would be no legal basis to run direct payments for UK farmers. Therefore the Direct Payments to Farmers (Legislative Continuity) Bill corrects that deficiency.

“It is a technical bill with a narrow scope, which will incorporate EU direct payment legislation into UK law.”

The bill will also create delegated powers to make subordinate regulations to ensure retained legislation operates effectively within a domestic context, explained Mr Fulton.

Mr Fulton continued: “It is envisaged that the Agriculture Bill which was introduced last week to Parliament will provide necessary powers for 2021 onwards.

“There is a Northern Ireland schedule within that bill which we will be seeking, in due course, a legislative consent motion for that.

“The delegated powers bill will enable failures or deficiencies in retained EU law to be remedied. And also for retained law to keep pace with any changes which may be introduced into corresponding EU law during 2020 and is deemed necessary to ensure that we maintain our cover and clearance for direct payments.”

Mr Fulton pointed out to committee members that powers have been provided for DAERA within the bill to make regulations to move payment entitlements in Northern Ireland towards a uniformed unit value. A consent motion with regards to Northern Ireland was received, noted Mr Fulton, from Minister Eustice on Monday night.

“These matters are happening at pace,” said Mr Fulton. “It is not following a conventional pathway and the process that we are suggesting wouldn’t be in line with normal order, so we have to work on this accelerated pathway to meet the deadlines which we have been asked to meet.”

He added: “The Agriculture Bill is due to have its second reading in the Commons today and it should have completed it’s Common stages by January 28. It will then pass to the Lords to be completed on January 29, to become law after January 31. So it is a very constrained timeline.”

Therefore the legislative consent from the Northern Ireland Assembly was requested by no later than Monday, January 27. A debate is due to be held in the Assembly on that day.

Responding to Mr Fulton’s evidence committee member John Blair (Alliance, South Antrim) asked: “Do these regulations enable DAERA to roll out further tranches of the environmental farming scheme. And in that regard, as developments take place, what preparations are being made by the department to ensure the Assembly can keep pace with changes in other devolved regions?”

Mr Fulton replied: “This piece of legislation relates to Pillar 1 and direct payment only. EFS payments relate to the rural development programme. And we will continue to meet commitments under this programme up to the end of this calendar year. Then we will have a roll out period were we service those commitments. So it doesn’t affect under environmental farming schemes and these tranches are on a separate pathway.

“In terms of keeping pace with what is happening in other regions, now that we are leaving CAP, agriculture is a fully devolved matter, therefore the administrations in Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland have complete autonomy for policy agenda.”