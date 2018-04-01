Ollardale Co-Op hosts 18th annual meeting

Holestone YFC Hall was the venue for the 18th annual general meeting of Ollardale Farming Co-Operative.

Chairman John Ferguson welcomed guests and members and thanked everyone including his fellow directors and secretaries Heather Patterson and Irene Agnew for their support during the year.

The society’s accountant James Gage presented the accounts for the year ended 2017. James was pleased to report that Ollardale has had another successful year’s trading, with members benefiting from purchasing discounts, loyalty rewards and substantial bonuses.

The three directors retiring by rotation every year were re-elected. Those re-elected this year were George Robson, Ian Bell and Denis Boyd.

Ian Kernohan, UFU consultant, gave a presentation of the group’s activities throughout the year. Purchases made through the Co-Op totalled £3.3 million. The main products purchased were animal feed, fertiliser, detergents, dosing stuffs, sprays and fuel.

Cheques to the value of £500 each were presented to Jill Robson, for Cancer Research, in support of her forthcoming climb of Kilimanjaro, and to Judith Smyth, for the Neo Natal Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The chairman introduced Christina McCollam, Lylehill YFC exchangee, who gave a very interesting talk on her trip to Canada.

A vote of thanks was proposed by Willie Patterson and the evening ended with supper.