Ollardale hosts open meeting

Chairman John Ferguson welcomed Ollardale members and guests to the open meeting held in Straid YFC Hall recently.

United Feeds were represented by Clarence Catherwood and Alan Boyd.

Ollardale members Philip McCorry, Sam and James Currie and Eamonn McCorry.

Clarence discussed this year’s silage results and gave advice on the feeding of meal rations to obtain optimal performance.

John introduced Adrian Morrow, who gave a talk on his role as manager of Glenarm Castle Estate, which the members found very informative and entertaining.

Robin Arnold thanked Adrian and the representatives of United Feeds for attending the meeting.

He also thanked United Feeds for supplying the meal vouchers for the draw. The winners were David Boyd, Neill Coleman and William Weatherup.