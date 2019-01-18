OLT launch new ‘SWEET’ plan for families

Creggan ’s Old Library Trust (OLT) launched their 2019 schedule this week with the roll out of the SWEET Project (Safe Wellbeing Eating & Exercise Together as a family), a free fun-filled health improvement programme for all the family!

The SWEET Project is a family-based childhood obesity Prevention and Management Programme that adopts a community development approach working in the heart of local communities across the Western Health and Social Care Trust area.

The OLT are now putting out a call to all families in the Derry area to come along and take part in this fun family-based programme which includes weekly physical activity, nutritional workshops, games, quizzes and cooking skills – all within the confines of the local community.

Mayor John Boyle will officially start the programme on January 30 at the OLT welcoming participants at 4pm in the Creggan venue.

All are welcome to attend.

Julie White, SWEET Project Co-ordinator, said: “SWEET is a fantastic programme designed for families with children aged five to 11 years old.

“The programme creates an environment for both parents and children to learn about diet, nutrition and well-being, alongside getting active together in a range of fun-filled games and activities.

“Throughout the 12 weeks families will learn, play, cook and discover new interests and skills that will improve their overall health and well-being. So, come along and join in the fun.”

First launched as part of CAWTs ‘up4it’ childhood obesity programme in 2011, April 2013 saw the Public Health Agency taking over funding which sees the current contract secure until the end of December 2019.

The SWEET project has got two strands to its work.

The first strand is an eight-week Obesity prevention programme, working with parents with children under the age of five who are willing to take part; and secondly, a flexible 12-week Obesity Management programme, working with primary school-aged children and their families who themselves are may be leading unhealthy sedentary lifestyles.

Old Library Trust’s Project Director, George McGowan, said: “The SWEET Project has been inexistence now for eight years, with findings demonstrating that when children and parents get involved their general health and mental wellbeing improves in one or more of a number of different ways.

“Not only do children and adults experience weight loss but they also increase physical activity levels, improve their eating habits and become stronger with more confidence to do activities together as a family.” Anyone requiring further information on the programme or wishing to join is asked to contact a member of the SWEET team at the Old Library Trust Health Living Centre on 02871373870 or email julie@olt.ie/ aoibhin@olt.ie

Visit @SWEETProject / @SWEETprogramme on Facebook and Twitter for more information.