Omagh hosts third annual Dorset show and sale

The third annual show and sale of NI Horn and Poll Dorset Sheep Breeders Club, kindly sponsored by Top Flock, represented by Mr Mark Crawford, was held in Omagh Livestock Mart on Friday, August 17th.

This show and sale, still relatively new to Omagh, attracted 65 entries and the continuing popularity of the breed was reflected in the interest shown by the large turnout of people interested in establishing a Dorset Flock or indeed adding to their existing pedigree flock.

Show Champion ewe lamb owned by Cameron Carson and shown by William Carson with judge Samuel Caldwell.

With this west of the province sale still regarded as being in its infancy, the N I Dorset Club Committee was very pleased with the level of interest and look forward to it growing and developing year on year.

The earlier part of the day was given over to the judging of the various classes and this was ably accomplished by judge Mr Samuel Caldwell of the Ballymaconnelly Flock, Rasharkin.

Once again keen competition amongst the exhibitors in the various classes saw strong entries in both the ram lamb and ewe lamb classes coming forward for judging.

Mr Caldwell found his Supreme Champion in an outstanding ewe lamb belonging to Cameron Carson’s Mainevalley Flock, which went on to sell for the top sale price of 550gns, being purchased by Mr Alastair Moore, of Portglenone.

The reserve champion, an outstanding ram lamb was bred by Thomas Wright of the noted Ballytaggart Flock. This superbly bred lamb, sired by Richhill XStyle, went on to sell for 400 gns having been purchased by Mr M Keys, Rathwarren Flock, Fintona.

Other leading prices: C Johnston 340gns (horned shearling ewe to D Renaghan); A Dodd 320gns (Ewe lamb to J McKean); P and M Knowles 300gns (ram lamb to A Baxter); A Dodd 280gns (Ewe lamb to S Scollan); C Carson 280gns (ewe lamb to David Hamilton, and two at 260gns to Andrew Sloane); K Thompson 250gns (ewe lamb to D Hamilton); A Sloan 250gns (ram lamb to B Thompson); R Cousins 250gns (ram lamb to A Dodd).

There was a high clearance of stock with females in particular being in strong demand, and sale averages were:

Class one ram lambs: £315.

Class four ewe lambs: £211.87.

Class five shearling ewes: £232.31.

Class six senior ewes: £189.

The judge Mr Caldwell, in addition to selecting the champions in each class, had the task of selecting the prizewinners in each section and these were as follows:

Ram lamb – 1st T Wright, 2nd P and M Knowles, 3rd T Wright, 4th K and A Hughes

Shearling ram - 1st P Hegarty

Ewe lamb - 1st C Carson, 2nd K and A Hughes, 3rd K Thompson, 4th C Carson 5th

Shearling ewe - 1st K Thompson, 2nd N Hylands, 3rd A Johnston, 4th A Johnston

Supreme champion - C Carson

Reserve overall champion - T Wright

The club would wish to record it’s appreciation to Top Flock for sponsoring this event and many thanks to Mr Mark Crawford who represented the firm and awarded the Top Flock prizes to the class winners.

Many thanks to Mr Samuel Caldwell for his judging of the Classes and many thanks also to Omagh Mart Livestock Centre for facilitating the event.

The NI Dorset Club would wish to commend the breed for its qualities, both in the pedigree sector and its ease of lambing, fast growth rates and ease of finishing, achieving consistently top grades in the commercial sector.

The next sale organised by NI Dorset Club members will be held in J A McClelland and Sons Livestock Mart, Ballymena on Monday 1st October, with the show at 5pm and sale commencing at 6.30pm.

This sale will be the final opportunity in 2018 for new and established breeders to purchase top quality stock.