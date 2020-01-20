Omagh Lambing 2020 event

HomeLand Agri Store Omagh situated at Dromore Road Retail Park, Omagh offer a wide range of products for both the home and the land.

Known to many as Donegal Creameries HomeLand Agri Store Omagh is one of 34 stores that represents Aurivo Co-Op’s growing retail business across Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland.

The store is hosting LAMBING 2020 on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 8pm and aims to bring more technical and up to date information to sheep farmers in the run up to this busy lambing time of the year. The event will focus on three main areas, pre-lambing nutrition, vaccine usage and the importance of colostrum and mineral boluses.

The presentations on the night will include Nutrias Animal Feeds highlighting the range of ewe and lamb feeds concentrating on ewe body condition scoring and feeding the ewe during pregnancy.

MSD will also be in attendance highlighting the importance of vaccinations including Heptavac P and Footvax, outlining how to properly administer the products and the correct times for application.

Roland Shannon from Mayo Health Care will be there on the night demonstrating how easy it is to administer Trace Element Boluses and will be talking about the importance and benefits of such products. He will also be highlighting their other products including colostrum and feed additives.

Other trade stands on the night will include, Norbrook, Zoetis, Caltech Crystalyx, HVS Animal Health, Estate Fencing, Provita, Nutrias Feeds, Bonanza, S&M Products and Countryside Services. Those who attend on the night will be able to view the new tag printing machine and avail of special offers on sheep and cattle tags.

Commenting on behalf of HomeLand AgriStore Omagh, Store Manager Allister Erskine, who is well known in the local area, said: “We are really looking forward to our sheep breeding event with many great offers and advice on a wide range of issues. We will have a complimentary chip van throughout the night. If you are an existing customer or have never shopped with us before we look forward to seeing you at our event where we have something for everyone.”

For further info contact 028 8224 4184 or 07872009587.