Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,060

The dropped calf ring dominated the headlines at Omagh's first sale after the holiday period with both a record number of calves for July and a record prices of £700 for a Charolais bull calf.

Bullocks

E B McCullagh, Plumbridge 500k, £1,035; 490k, £985, P Donnelly, Mountfield 515k, £1,055; 605k, £1,230; 530k, £1,055; 475k, £990, William Bond, Dromore 650k, £1,305, S Jones, Gortaclare 540k, £1,060, D Stewart, Castlederg 535k, £1,045; 495k, £1,005, A Sproule, Kesh 450k, £975, F Gormley, Drumquin 450k, £940; 390k, £830; 290k, £695, S McNulty, Glenmornan 485k, £985, A Allen, Donemana 490k, £985, M Edwards, Castlederg 410k, £820 and H B Coll, Drumquin 370k, £820; 305k, £630.

Heifers

B McCrystal, Mullaslin 430k, £910, Rory Gormley, Drumquin 445k, £930, Jas Walsh, Arvalee 435k, £885; 345k, £780; 370k, £780, P McGrath, Melmount 470k, £950, M McNulty, Artigarvan 370k, £800 and T Conlin, Fintona 345k, £700.

Fat cows

T Semple, Castlederg 680k, £173, E Connolly, Trillick 490k, £170, D J Crosbie, Mountjoy 510k, £166, B McSorley, Fintona 610k, £159; 690k, £158; 740k, £154, P Todd, Beragh 690k, £159, P H Kirk, Plumbridge 690k, £155, H Colton, Dromore 600k, £148 and M Thompson, Kesh 520k, £140.

Friesian cows

R McPhilemy, Newtownstewart 770k, £110, Thomas O’Kane, Leglands 670k, £108, T Atcheson, Fyfin 560k, £108 and W J Morris, Greencastle 730k, £102.

Dropped calves

B McSorley, Fintona £700; £680 and £570 Charolais bulls, G R Watson, Fivemiletown £520 Simmental bull, B McBride, Trillick £515 and £470 Charolais bulls, M Thompson, Kesh £445 and £395 Belgian Blue bulls, R McPhilemy, Newtownstewart £425 Limousin bull, Greenbank Farms, Castlederg £420 Belgian Blue bull, R McBride, Fintona £385 Aberdeen Angus Bull, C Caldwell, Castlederg £385 Limousin bull and A Stevenson, Sion Mills £380 Limousin bull.

Heifer calves

McCormack Brothers, Mountjoy £365 Simmental, A Stevenson, Sion Mills £340 Limousin, M M Aiken, Drumquin £340 Limousin, K Latimer, Trillick £305 and £300 Hereford, P McNamee, Douglas Bridge £290 Aberdeen Angus, B McBride, Trillick £285 Belgian Blue, J Woods, Maguiresbridge £280 Hereford, L Brunt, Trillick £280 Aberdeen Angus and Des. Millar, Sion Mills £270 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanlings

P J Mullan, Blackfort £670 Limousin heifer, N Daly, Omagh £650 Limousin heifer, Thomas Tait, Omagh £590 Aberdeen Angus bull, D McFarland, Beragh £580 Charolais bull; £510 Charolais heifer, R Keatley, Aghyaran £510 Aberdeen Angus bull; R McBride, Fintona £520 (3) Aberdeen Angus bulls and G Weir, Lack £500 Limousin bull.