Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,300

Better weather conditions reduced numbers, whilst prices didn’t correspond to the sunnier skies.

Bullocks

K McSorley, Foremass 595k, £1,210, Patrick Dolan, Castlederg 550k, £1,080; 525k, £1,000; 560k, £1,050, M Rodgers, Donemana 550k, £1,075; 485k, £1,000; 455k, £920, Jas Doris, Cookstown 530k, £1,035; 460k, £900, G A Crawford, Castlederg 515k, £990; 575k, £1,095; 520k, £980, F McCrossan, Leglands 565k, £1,080, R J Lecky, Carncorn 630k, £1,200; 680k, £1,230, G Doyle, Cookstown 680k, £1,285; 585k, £1,100; 665k, £1,235, John Conroy, Beragh 690k, £1,295; 710k, £1,300, B Donnelly, Eskra 675k, £1,250; 680k, £1,265; 680k, £1,225, P Quinn, Fintona 430k, £875, E McAleer, Dromore 475k, £940; 440k, £870; 535k, £980, C Farquhar, Dungannon 360k, £735, M McMenamin, Barrowfield 355k, £700, A Caldwell, Killen 550k, £995; 575k, £1,030 and Ed McBride, Fintona 570k, £1,030.

Heifers

Iris Given, Trillick 470k, £1,025, P Deeney, Limavady 450k, £970, D Wilson, Beragh 500k, £1,010 and £970, P O’Neill, Beragh 435k, £860, S McCann, Sixmilecross 405k, £795, Patrick O’Donnell, Castlederg 515k, £1,010; 530k, £1,000; 525k, £980, C Grugan, Seskinore 600k, £1,170, M Mullin, Altamuskin 610k, £1,140, R G Phillips, Ederney 510k, £945, M Donnelly, Foremass 595k, £100, R and C Elkin, Omagh 555k, £1,025, C Monteith, Seskinore 380k, £830, P Duffy, Londonderry 335k, £705; 355k, £730 and C Dunn, Donemana 370k, £730.

Fat cows

N McGarrigle, Irvinestown 690k, £173, A Irwin, Drumquin 690k, £160, S Pinkerton, Baronscourt 630k, £150, J Buchannon, Strabane 580k, £147, I Elliot, Drumlegagh 730k, £147; 780k, £145, P O’Donnell, Castlederg 790k, £143; 620k, £140, D Gillan, Garvagh 680k, £141, F Cassidy, Lettercarn 800k, £140, K McCaffrey, Foremass 900k, £140, A Britton, Donemana 790k, £187 and P McGlinn, Brackey 720k, £134.

Friesian cows

S Porter, Kilclean 570k, £129; 660k, £116, T Patrick, Drumlegagh 610k, £129; 500k, £118, B Coll, Drumquin 680k, £115 and D McFarland, Beragh 680k, £107; 640k, £107.

Dropped calves

B Moss, Scraghey £480 Charolais bull, F Cassidy, Lettercarn £450 Charolais bull, G Davis, Dromore £430 Charolais bull; £320 Charolais heifer, T Donaghy, Artigarvan £405 Hereford bull; £335 Hereford heifer, Jas Cummings, Castlederg £405 Limousin heifer; £385 Limousin bull, R Smyth, Drumquin £335 and £310 Belgian Blue bulls, T Atcheson, Fyfin £340 Saler heifer, N Irwin, Enniskillen £325 Limousin heifer, C Turner, Drumquin £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, P Wilson, Enniskillen £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £285 Simmental bull and D McClure, Beragh £280 Belgian Blue bull.