Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,445 for 685k

Another large entry in all sections and with keener demand resulted in a 100% clearance.

Bullocks

Geo Harpur, Mountjoy 685k, £1,445; 630k, £1,290; 575k, £1,175, P McMenamin, Loughmacrory 500k, £1,170; 450k, £1,120, K Donaghy, Creggan 580k, £1,290; 625k, £1,300, M McLaughlin, Castlederg 510k, £1,120; 400k, £940, O Donnelly, Dromore 555k, £1,220; 595k, £1,195; 645k, £1,290, D McFarland, Sixmilecross 545k, £1,180; 480k, £1,030; 460k, £980, M Quinn, Ballinamullan 550k, £1,190; 545k, £1,180; 520k, £1,115, C O’Hagan, Eskra 505k, £1,080, V Laughlin, Gortin 460k, £1,060; 500k, £1,040; 440k, £910, Jas Monaghan, Ederney 430k, £915, P Fox, Carrickmore 465k, £970, C Ginn, Ederney 360k, £890, A Knight, Irvinestown 500k, £1,030, O Harpur, Castlederg 440k, £895, William Farrell, Drumquin 370k, £765 and R Somerville, Annaghboe 805k, £1,560; 780k, £1,500.

Heifers

B McKinley, Trillick 415k, £1,170, J Duff, Loughmacrory 450k, £1,060; 535k, £1,070, A Simpson, Ederney 460k, £1,010, Fintona farmer 435k, £1,015; 480k, £1,090; 450k, £955, M Rodgers, Donemana 445k, £960; 410k, £885; 395k, £860, Robert Weir, Lack 585k, £1,240; 550k, £1,140; 605k, £1,210, C O’Hagan, Eskra 510k, £1,070; 555k, £1,085, G Gallagher, Seskinore 535k, £1,090, J Tubman, Lettan 530k, £1,075; 510k, £1,000, A Kelly, Fintona 545k, £1,105, D McAleer, Mountfield 555k,£1,125; 475k, £955, M Collins, Fyfin 445k, £960, P McCann, Altamuskin 425k, £905; 415k, £840, R J Keys, Dromore 460k, £965, J Clarke, Claudy 460k, £950; 400k, £820, Paul Ward, Mullaslin 400k, £980, C Ginn, Ederney 325k, £745; 360k, £775 and D W Johnston, Lack 695k, £1,345; 720k, £1,330 and £1,290; 670k, £1,260.

Fat cows

N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 700k, £165, S Donnelly, Dromore 600k, £160, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 540k, £158; 610k, £150, J Clarke, Claudy 610k, £155, P Teague, Greencastle 530k, £154, J McKelvey, Castlederg 830k, £153, C Noble, Lislap 460k, £151 and D Stevenson, Donemana 530k, £149.

J Cunningham, Kileeshil 830k, £170, S Brown, Beragh 910k, £145, R G Wilson, Trillick 880k, £141, J McKelvey, Castlederg 1,120k, £139, C Loane, Kesh 940k, £133 and L Pollock, Castlederg 990k, £130.

Dropped calves

K. Lynch, Castlederg £520 and £400 Charolais heifers, M Johnston, Lack £440 Limousin bull, B McBride, Trillick £435 Charolais bull, R Fraser, Kesh £405 Charolais heifer; £370 Simmental bull, P McCaffrey, Drumquin £390 Limousin heifer, L Cooper, Killen £390 Charolais bull, C McAleer, Drumnakilly £385 and £370 Hereford bulls, M E Kenwell, Fintona £390 Belgian Blue heifer, J Cashel, Trillick £375 Aberdeem Angus bull, L Logue, Trillick £355 Limousin bull, J Edgar, Clanabogan £350 Saler bull and A Roulston, Dromore £330 and £310 Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Weanlings

A Teague, Dromore £875 Charolais bull; £720 Limousin heifer, N Graham, Kesh £800 Charolais bull £770 Belgian Blue heifer, C Elkin, Omagh £780 and £770, Belgian Blue bulls, S Keys, Clogher £750 and £740 Limousin heifers and P Kelly, Carrickmore £750 and £700 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Sale of wintered suckled calves

390 calves came under the hammer with bullock calves averaging 2.20 pence per kilo and heifer calves 2.14 pence per kilo.

Bull/bullocks calves

L Alexander, Corlea 350k, £965; 355k, £940, R W Ferguson, Lislea; 310k, £800; 305k, £770, L Hamilton, Corlea 330k, £830, D Hume, Strabane 400k, £1,060; 490k, £1,150; 415k, £930, R Weir, Lack 410k, £960; 300k, £805, G Murray, Fintona 410k, £925; 415k, £920; 485k, £1,030, S Fitzpatrick, Dromore 445k, £980; 365k, £895, K Teague, Dromore 410k, £900; 330k, £820, M Moore, Kesh 365k, £910, B Moss, Scraghey 310k, £770; 360k, £870, C Devine, Strabane 250k, £740 and £730 and B Patterson, Altamuskin 270k, £790.

Heifers calves

D Hume, Strabane 420k, £985; 410k, £945; 440k, £970, S Mellon, Fintona 405k, £905, E Lindsay Strabane 305k, £860, B McNamee, Sixmilecross 310k, £820, S Britton, Donemana 400k, £960, K McCann, Dunmoyle 325k, £830; 290k, £760, N Daly, Omagh 290k, £810 and K McFadden, Mountfield 280k, £735.