Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1640 for 930k

Improvement in most weight ranges, particularly in the 400-500kg category, but less so for heavier sorts.

Bullocks

J Doris, Cookstown 505k £1130; 520k £1070; 650k £1295; 445k £1005; 490k £1045, M McLaughlin, Castlederg 520k £1105; 510k £1070, F Corrigan, Fintona 510k £1070, K Cunningham, Killaloo 510k £1070 and £1060, F Ferris, Leglands 540k £1125, T McKinley, Botera 510k £1050; 480k £990; 445k £920, S Devine, Artigarvan 625k £1270; 675k £1270; 675k £1320, F McKenna, Gortin, 665k £1330; 610k £1210, E Boland, Fintona 530k £1070; 485k £1005, A Kelly, Carrickmore 690k £1380; 930k £1640; 720k £1375, F Quinn, Cookstown 620k £1235, J Conroy, Beragh 745k £1350, R and C Elkin, Omagh 705k £1350, T Mullan, Omagh 730k £1335, Co Armagh producer 410k £900, P McDermott, Fintona 460k £1000, J and T Meenagh, Carrickmore 470k £1005; 410k £880; 395k £900, C Ginn, Ederney 385k £900; 415k £860, E McAroe, Drumquin 490k £995, M Slane, Greencastle 500k £1010, G. Devine, Artigarvan 385k £860; 380k £870; 390k £840, N Curley, Claudy 590k £1170 and M Coyle, Carrickmore 555k £1090.

Heifers

D McKimmon, Omagh 360k £890; 390k £935; 480k £1025, S Donaghy, Donemana 365k £900; 390k £895, M Slane, Greencastle 380k £900, D McManus, Dromore 445k £1060; 570k £1100, S Whelan, Gortin 485k £1030, M McManus, Dromore 460k £1055, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 430k £890; 390k £830, William Gibson, Fintona 450k £930, P McDermott, Fintona 445k £910, K Cunningham, Killaloo 420k £850; 405k £820, M McFadden, Strabane 545k £1045; 430k £850; 450k £880, R and C Elkin, Omagh 675k £1280, M McNulty, Artigarvan 330k £725, D Hamilton, Donemana 340k £725 and R Tait, Newtownstewart 360k £750.

Fat cows

Co Armagh farmer, 660k £165, M McFadden, Strabane 570k £154, D Gallagher, Ederney 670k £154, R Chambers, Strabane 660k £152, M McCoy, Dromore 550k £151, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 770k £149; 830k £148; 750k £139, P Horisk, Errigal 680k £145, P McMenamin, Loughmacrory 660k £143, M Scott, Newtownstewart 590k £142, P H Kirk, Plumbridge 850k £137 and A Kelly, Carrickmore 980k £130.

Friesian cows

S Gallen, Castlederg 590k £107, H Wilson, Fyfin 780k £104, F McGarvey, Dunmoyle 530k £103, R Sterritt, Mountjoy 720k £100, S McLaughlin, Drumragh 690k £97 and R McPhillimy, Newtownstewart 700k £96.

Weanlings

S McNulty, Glenmornan £800 Limousin bull, E Connolly, Castlederg £690 and £670 Limousin heifer, W Baxter, Lislap £650 and £615 Limousin bulls, A Devine, Claudy £615 Charolais bull, M Heagney, Teebane £600 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull and S Gordon, Drumquin £590 Charolais heifer.

Dropped calves

D McClure, Beragh £395 Belgian Blue Bull; £315 Belgian Blue heifer, J Dalton, Maguiresbridge £380 Angus bull, D Edgar, Trillick £375 Charolais bull; £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, D McNamee, Newtownstewart £370 Limousin bull, M Dolan, Castlederg £360 and £340 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £265 Aberdeen Angus heifer, M Scott, Newtownstewart £355 Limousin bull, C Caldwell, Killen £340 and £315 Charolais bulls, P V McCullagh, Greencastle £300 Limousin heifer, A Ruthledge, Fintona £340 and £335 Belgian Blue bulls, Jas McFarland, Omagh £305 Hereford bull and D McConnell, Knockmoyle £280 Hereford heifer.