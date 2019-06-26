Omagh Mart: Bullocks selling to £1,370 for 745k

A smaller entry in all department except for dropped calves and weanlings which not only saw an increase in numbers but an increase in demand.

Bullocks: Thos Gavin, Fintona 400k, £960; 390k, £870, A McFarland, Plumbridge 410k, £895, C O’Neill, Tirquin 310k, £775; 330k, £785; 355k, £825, J McPhilemy, Castlederg 340k, £785; 440k, £895, Boa Island farmer, 480k, £1,050, M F O’Neill, Tirquin 310k, £750; 375k, £840; 380k, £840, M McCanny, Sion Mills 715k, £1,385; 745k, £1,370, R K Hawkes, Omagh 555k, £1,070 and S Dalton, Fintona 640k, £1,200.

Heifers: S Dalton, Fintona 540k, £1,070; 580k, £1,105, S McCaffrey, Campsie 560k, £1,080, A Teague, Dromore 365k, £790; 395k, £810; 410k, £835, W. Nixon, Donemana 415k £870 and £855, D. Montgomery, Dromore 345k £735, J P Breen, Trillick 475k, £940; 460k, £910 and Jack Sproule, Castlederg, 495k, £975.

Fat cows: A McCarney, Fintona 690k, £153, J McPhilemy, Castlederg 580k, £135, B McGinn, Trillick 600k, £132 and J F Kelly, Loughmacrory 540k, £129.

Friesian cows: Fintona producer, 680k, £114; 720k, £109, M K McCullagh, Greencastle 690k, £107; 670k, £105; 630k, £103, Jas Cummings, Castlederg 610k, £104, J Henderson, Trillick 530k, £103, William Blair, Strabane 690k, £102; 610k, £101 and S Breen, Beragh 700k, £101.

Dropped calves: G O’Kane, Omagh £470 Charolais bull, M Maguire, Castlederg £460 Limousin heifer, S McMenamin, Drumquin £445 Charolais heifer, L McBride, Drumquin £440 Charolais bull L Mathers, Strabane £415 Aberdeen Angus bull; £365 Aberdeen Angus heifer, H Kerr, Omagh £405 Fleckvieh bull, K Warnock, Trillick £400 Limousin bull, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £395 and £360 Simmental bulls, G Anderson, Kesh £390 Hereford bull and G Hawkes, Omagh £375 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Weanlings: P McGread, Dromore £790 Charolais bull, G Snow, Kesh £790 Limousin heifer; £690 Charolais heifer, J Johnston, Ederney £785 Limousin bull, M G O’Kane, Drumquin £715 and £700 Aberdeen Angus bulls, L McCarney, Seskinore £715 Aberdeen Angus bull, Fintona farmer, £775 Charolais heifer (2), D Wilson, Carrickmore £780 Limousin heifer; £690 Limousin bull, D Montgomery, Dromore £700 Charolais bull; £625 Charolais heifer, P J Logan, Newtonbutler £630 Simmental heifers (3) and Thos Tait, Omagh £480 and £450 Friesian bulls.