Omagh Mart: Bullocks selling to £1550 for 780k

More cattle than usual for this time of year, with demand holding steady, although a lot of animals with Holstein influence lowered the average price.

Bullocks

W L Wilson, Corlea 705k £1420; 780k £1550; 760k £1455; 850k £1520, B Coyle, Mullaslin 515k £1080; 525k £1070, E Cush, Pomeroy, 500k £1015, M Coyle, Carrickmore 540k £1075; 460k £1035; 475k £1025; 490k £1055, N Melaugh, Strabane 540k £1075; 580k £1135, E McAnespie, Ballygawley 520k £1020; 540k £1045; 475k £970, K Irvine, Ederney 550k £1070; 530k £1020, S Coyle, Mountfield 560k £1070; 545k £1040, C Donnelly, Trillick 460k £965, R O’Brien, Carrickmore 455k £935; 500k £950, William Doherty, Strabane 630k £1190 and O Gillespie, Cookstown 560k £1050.

Heifers

K Quinn, Strabane 450k £1040; 450k £990, R O’Brien, Carrickmore 415k £940, D W. Johnston, Lack 480k £1065; 615k £1200, C Grugan, Seskinore 595k £1250; 660k £1285; 585k £1200, G McGarrity, Carrickmore 535k £1105; 575k £1185; 540k £1100, D Kerrigan, Irvinestown 505k £1045; 560k £1150; 515k £1045; 490k £1055, William Craig, Fyfin 530k £1085, R Wilson, Baranscourt 600k £1170; 610k £1170, S McGuigan, Dromore 410k £900; 320k £670; 355k £730, E Robinson, Claudy 455k £990; 395k £880, P Gormley, Drumquin 470k £1000; 455k £910, M Kerrigan, Irvinestown 470k £990; 490k £1000, C McCombe, Clogher 485k £990, O Gillespie, Cookstown 440k £870; 390k £815 and D McAleer, Loughmacrory 395k £785; 440k £865.

Fat cows

P Slane, Carrickmore 710k £159, A Harley, Plumbridge 660k £154; 650k £138, C McWilliams, Seskinore 690k £154, R Wilson, Baranscourt 670k £153, R A Buchannon, Drumquin 630k £153; 550k £148, N McNulty, Dromore 600k £155; 710k £130, J Patterson, Drumquin 610k £147; 570k £139, C McCombe, Clogher 510k £145 and B Ferris, Glenhordial 580k £147; 720k £128.

Friesian cows

B McBride, Trillick 590k £126, Fairmount Farms, Claudy 690k £111, E Hughes, Dromore 740k £105, E Davis, Dromore 690k £102, F Kelly, Ballygawley 600k £102, Jas. Cummings, Castlederg 660k £98, K Warnock, Trillick 630k £96 and R Fleming, Gorticastle 700k £96.

Weanlings

O Teague, Dromore £805 Charolais bull; £660 Charolais Heifer, Letteree Estates £710; £680 and £600 Charolais bulls, C. McLaughlin, Claudy £695 and £655 Charolais bulls; £645 Limousin heifer, C Monteith, Seskinore £690 Aberdeen Angus heifer, P Slane, Carrickmore £610 Charolais heifer, P J Logan, Newtonbutler £585 Simmental bull, R McBride, Fintona £505 Shorthorn bull, S J Caldwell, Beragh £480; £475 and £435 Aberdeen Angus bulls and L McLaughlin, Drumquin £485 Charolais Heifer.

Dropped calves

T McFarland, Knockmoyle £400 Belgian Blue bull, D Longwell, Omagh £390 and £380 Belgian Blue bulls, J Maguire, Trillick £390 Limousin bull, C Turner, Drumquin £390 Aberdeen Angus bull, A Lynn, Omagh £390 Charolais heifer, H Smyth, Dromore £350 Aberdeen Angus bull; £300 Belgian Blue heifer, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £345 Belgian Blue bull, Jas Moore, Ardstraw £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, K McIlwaine, Newtownstewart £340 Charolais bull, R Fraser, Kesh £335 Hereford bull, L Heslip, Ballygawley £330 Belgian Blue heifer, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £315 Simmental bull and R W Ferguson, Newtownstewart £350 Limousin heifer.