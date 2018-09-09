Omagh Mart hosts Springhill tup sale

All roads lead to Omagh Auction Mart on Saturday, September 15th, for the annual Springhill ram sale.

Now in its eighth year, Springhill have an exceptional entry of pedigree and half-bred tups on offer.

With almost 90 lots catalogued, the potential buyer has the choice of shearlings, ram lambs or even an aged tup. Entered alongside the pedigree Texels and Charollais are a selection of Chartex and Sufftex rams.

The shearling hybrid rams are sired by Bluehill Yogi, Texel male champion, Balmoral Show 2017, out of pedigree Charollais and Suffolk ewes. The main sire for both the pedigree and hybrid ram lambs is the very impressive Derrylahan Alpha Male. Purchased privately from D and E McManamon, Newport, Mayo Alpha Male was the junior ram lamb champion of the 2017 All Ireland Show and has continued to grow into a strong shearling.

Pedigree Charollais ram lambs entered are sired by Robleston Superman and Ballynoe House Playboy – sire of the record breaking Springhill Lamb sold at this year’s Charollais premier sale back in August.

The sale also welcomes guest consignments from the Blackstown, and Mountain View Texel flocks, and a selection of pedigree and hybrid rams from young Robert Waugh’s Listymore flock.

John Foster commented: “We have continued to focus on breeding rams for the commercial producer, offering rams with size and character, good carcases and ready to work.

“The Chartex and Sufftex rams catalogued offer hybrid vigour and, as with the pedigrees, are suitable for all situations whether you are looking to produce fat lambs or replacement ewes. Our rams have not been housed or fed cabbages and a luck penny will be given for all sheep sold .”

The auction starts at noon. Catalogues are available from the mart on 028 8224 3311. Further enquiries telephone John Foster 07711 101461.