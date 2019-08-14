Omagh Mart: More cattle on offer and prices keen for lighter weights

More cattle on offer and again prices keen for lighter weights and heavier sorts slower to sell.

Bullocks: M Nugent, Carrickmore 505k, £1,070, D J McCullagh, Carrickmore 590k, £1,205; 525k, £1,070; 635k, £1,200, E Donaghy, Mountfield 650k, £1,300; 560k, £1,060, A McGrath, Ederney 345k, £1,080; 580k, £1,100, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 520k, £1,005, W Buchannon, Killyclooney 680k, £1,315, N Graham, Kesh 430k, £930 and £910; 340k, £740, J R Lowry, Burndennett 490k, £1,030; 445k, £920; 440k, £880, B Doherty, Lack 495k, £1,025; 490k, £1,000, N Donaghy, Loughmacrory 405k, £835; 390k, £835 and H B Coll, Drumquin 315k, £660.

Heifers: H McClure, Fivemiletown 525k, £1,070; 555k, £1,120; 530k, £1,050, J Giles, Beragh 505k, £985, S Mulholland, Beragh 545k, £1,060, M McNeilis, Beragh 595k, £1,175; 540k, £1,045, R McNamee, Newtownstewart 590k, £1,135; 415k, £850; 410k, £835, W Nixon, Donemana 410k, £830; 425k, £855, C Gibson, Eglington 405k, £830; 385k, £765, E B McCullagh, Plumbridge 355k, £790; 510k, £970, H B Cull, Drumquin 305k, £660, E Slevin, Dromore 335k, £705 and T D McPhilemy, Omagh 565k, £1,070.

Fat cows: C Grugan, Seskinore 650k, £159, J Anderson, Sixmilecross 700k, £158, P J McCullagh, Drumlea 660k, £157, M Begley, Creggan 630k, £151, P Brogan, Gortin, 690k £149; 720k, £142, M. Coll, Drumquin 820k, £136, M Harpur, Clanabogan 660k,£136.

Friesian cows: C Crumley, Strabane 630k, £120, F Horisk, Beragh 720k, £115; 810k, £115; 710k, £106, C Barrett, Dromore 590k, £110; 630k, £101, S Patterson, Fecarry 540k, £109; 590k, £101, W McCreery, Fyfin 620k, £108, Geo Woods, Fintona 740k, £104.

Dropped calves

Bull calves: Jack Hunter, Drumquin £600 Limousin, P McBrien, Fintona £565 and £485 Limousin, C Monteith, Seskinore £550 Charolais, F and P Keenan, Greencastle £465 Charolais , P Hollywood, Greencastle £460 Blonde d'Aquitaine, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £455 Belgian Blue; £360 Simmental, O O’Neill, Leglands £375 Aberdeen Angus, A Crumley, Strabane £375 Limousin, J Maguire, Trillick £370 and £365 Limousin and D Beattie, Omagh £360 Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves: Brackenhill Farms £470 Blonde d'Aquitaine, P McBrien, Fintona £465 Charolais, C Monteith, Seskinore £455 Simmental, M Maguire, Ederney £420 Charolais , J and E Reid, Trillick £335 Charolais, Fairmount Farms, £325 Aberdeen Angus and K Warnock, Trillick £315 Limousin.

Weanlings: T Johnston, Killadeas £720 and £650 Charolais heifers, N Lecky, Castlederg £620 Aberdeen Angus bulls (3), H Lecky, Castlederg £600 Belgian Blue bull, M Maguire, Ederney £595 Hereford bull and E Crawford, Newtownstewart £535 Aberdeen Angus heifer.