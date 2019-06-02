Omagh ready to host National Simmental Show

The Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club has announced details of its inaugural National Show.

The one-day event will take place in conjunction with the 179th annual Omagh Show on Saturday, July 6.

Judging commences at 9am and is in the capable hands of breed society president Michael Barlow from the noted Denizes Herd based in Lancashire.

Club chairman Conard Fegan said: “We are very excited about our first-ever National Show. The organising committee has been overwhelmed by the generosity of our numerous sponsors, without whom this show would not be possible. We hope to make this an annual event which will be moved around a number of provincial shows.

“The schedule features a total of 13 classes, and includes classes for pedigree Simmental cattle ranging in age from senior cows to calves born in 2019, as well as the best pair of animals owned by exhibitor. There are two classes for young handlers, aged 8 to 12 years old, and 13 to 18 years old. The exhibitors gaining the most points on the day will receive a cash prize.”

The event boasts a prize fund in excess of £4,000, and will be supported by principal sponsor Danske Bank, in conjunction with a number of local companies and agricultural businesses including: Lafarge, TMet, Parklands Veterinary Group, John Thompson and Sons Ltd, Woodcraft Kitchens (Kilrea), Teemore Engineering, Reid Engineering, RS Concrete, Huttons Butchers (Cookstown), Millar Meats (Irvinestown), Animax, Warren Kerr, Johnston Agri, Euro Auctions and Boehringer.

The prize money in each class comprises of 1st £100, 2nd £75, 3rd £50 and 4th £25.

The scheduled cattle classes for the NI National Simmental Show include: Cow, any age; Senior heifer born between 01/01/17 and 30/06/17; Intermediate heifer born between 01/07/17 and 31/12/17; two classes for Junior heifers born between 01//01/18 and 30/06/18, and 01/07/18 and 31/12/18; Heifer calf born in 2019; three classes for Junior bulls born between 01/01/18 and 30/04/18, 01/05/18 and 31/08/18, and 01/09/18 and 31/12/18; Bull calf born in 2019; Pair of animals owned by exhibitor.

Entry forms and schedules can be downloaded from Tyrone Farming Society’s website: www.tyronefarmingsociety.co.uk. The entry fee is £10 per entry per class, and all completed entry forms must be accompanied by the relevant fees, and returned to the show office on or before Friday, June 14. Alternatively, contact the show office on tel: 028 8224 2500. Late entries will not be accepted.

Watch press for further details.