Omagh venue closes the Suffolk ram sales

Suffolks were in high demand in the final show and sale organised by the Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society which was held in Omagh recently.

An impressive Strathbogie I’m Invincible ram lamb belonging to Lislap breeders Stephanie and William Tait was selected champion by judge, Jason Watson and went on to sell for 600gns.

Killeter Champion from Gary McAdoo

The Reserve Champion was taken by Robin McAdoo which later sold in the sale ring for 400gns. William and Stephanie Tait also went on to take the red rosette in the shearling class selling for 520gns.

Killeter Show and Sale held a week earlier saw Cookstown breeder Gary McAdoo presenting the champion with his Drimmie Legend sired ram lamb while also taking 1st in the pairs. Judge Wesley Cousins, awarded Mervyn and Lesley Liggett with the Reserve Champion title with Hunter Stewart taking the red rosette in the shearling line up changing hands for 400gns.

The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society will hold their annual dinner dance and presentation of trophies on Saturday, 20th October in Killymoon Golf Club, Cookstown at 7.30pm.

The raffle for the Ivor Williams Livestock Trailer in aid of Air Ambulance NI will also take place on the night.

Tickets £25 and are available from Branch Secretary Orla Butler ph: 07841117252.