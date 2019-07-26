Omagh venue for annual Jacob show and sale

The Jacob Sheep Society will be holding their show and sale of pedigree Jacob sheep on Saturday, 3rd August, at a new location this year.

Richard Beattie is kindly hosting the show and sale at his farm – 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh, Co Tyrone. BT79 7ST. The farm is situated on the main road from Omagh to Gortin (there will be signposts on the road for the sale).

This is the seventh year this event has been run in Northern Ireland and there have been superb entries for both two and four horn sheep. There are 55 ewes, 57 ewe lambs,18 rams and 17 ram lambs for sale in the pedigree section.

There are 30 non pedigree females consisting of Jacobs, Jacob x Dorset & Jacob x Texel. There will be prices to suit everyone on the day.

The show will commence at 11.00am and the sale of pedigree and non-pedigree Jacobs will follow this at 12.30pm sharp. Richard Beattie (Gortin Livestock mart) will be the auctioneer for the sale and the Jacob Sheep Society would like to thank him for hosting the event in its seventh year.

The Jacob Sheep Society would also like to thank all the local businesses who have sponsored the event again this year.

All sheep will be inspected before the show and sale by two JSS judges travelling over from Scotland to make sure that they are suitable for sale and that they meet the breed standard criteria for Jacob sheep. This means that all potential buyers can buy with confidence knowing that the sheep have been inspected. The judge for this year show is Wyn Harries from Wales.

Jacob Sheep are credited within the industry as being the most improved breed of the last 40 years, from a decorative park sheep to becoming a mainstream British breed, able to compete with the best.

Jacob sheep are an ideal breed for both large and small flock keepers.

Originally dating back to the Mediterranean and known to be present in England as far back as the 1750s, the British Isles now has ca. 6500 breeding sheep.

Realistically, lambing at 190 per cent born alive, they are attractive, hardy and long lived sheep, suitable for indoor lambing systems or over wintered outside.

The flavoursome lean meat is sought after as it is tender, pink and firm and has a ‘melt in the mouth texture’ with flavour that is tasty without being strong.

Jacob lamb come from healthy, grass fed sheep and this is evident in the eating.

A vibrant society exists in Ireland with currently 80 active members who aim to promote and improve the breed, whether in the show ring at most major shows or for crossing with any terminal sire to produce fast growing saleable lambs. Wool and skins are another asset of the breed and can be used to make attractive textiles and garments.

For more details about the show and sale, please contact Paul Colhoun (07715326021) or Richard Beattie (07984694616).