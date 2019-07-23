Omorga venue for Simmental stockjudging on July 22

The Moore family’s noted Omorga Herd is set to host the NI Simmental Club’s annual stockjudging competition.

The event takes place at 115 Church Road, Beragh, County Tyrone, BT79 0SB on Monday 22nd July, commencing at 7.00pm.

During the evening two teams – under 21 and under 30 – will be selected to represent Northern Ireland at the society’s National Young Members’ Association final in Scotland on Saturday, 24th August.

The club is indebted to Bank of Ireland for its continued sponsorship of the NI stockjudging teams.

Members are also reminded that the club’s annual charity BBQ will take place in Dungannon Rugby Club on Friday 2nd August at 7.30pm. Proceeds from this year’s BBQ and charity auction will be donated to the NSPCC (Dungannon Branch).

Tickets are priced at £20 each and are available from committee members. Alternatively, contact secretary Robin Boyd on mobile: 07799 346784.