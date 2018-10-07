‘One’ Ideas Forum not to be missed

Alltech is to host a major one-day conference on Tuesday, October 16th which will address the key opportunities that Irish agriculture can avail of over the coming years. Themed: The ‘One’ Ideas Forum, the event will be held in Dunboyne Castle Hotel, Co Meath.

“Industry representative and farmers will all be made very welcome on the day,” confirmed Alltech’s Richard Dudgeon.

“The morning session will look at the general prospects for Irish agriculture moving forward. A host of internationally renowned speakers will be participating.

“Significantly, the conference will represent the first opportunity for Alltech President and CEO Dr Mark Lyons to address an Irish audience in his new role.

“Other speakers prior to lunch will include Dr Fiona Thorne, Senior Research Officer with the Agricultural Economics and Farm Surveys Department at Teagasc plus Eadoin McCarthy, Director of Market Insights and Consumer Connect with Kerry Taste and Nutrition.”

He continued: “The morning session will end with a panel discussion, teasing out the core vision that will be required to drive forward Irish agriculture over the coming years.”

The afternoon’s proceedings will have a sectoral structure with separate agendas followed for beef and dairy, the business of food, pigs, poultry and crops science. Delegates can choose which of the sessions they wish to attend.

“Attendance at the event is free,” said Richard Dudgeon. “Registration gets underway on the day at 8.00am with proceedings commencing at 9.00am.”

For further information and to register, visit Alltech.com/one-ideas-forum or telephone 003531 8252244.