One year herd health experiment

Barney Kielt says: “We are an agricultural co-operative based in Swatragh, supplying a range of products from animal feeds, fertiliser, chemicals, etc. Early 2018, I noticed a fair few dairy farmers in our area were using a new product called Rumen Proof. At the time I thought it was just another Yeast/Lime/pH enhancer for the rumen.

“I had always supplied a range of Yeast and pH enhancers in my meal, and really was not willing to change to just another yeast, but the good feedback was enough to gain my interest to approach Mayo Healthcare, to find out more at the Winter Fair December 2018.

Sean Henry says: 'After nearly a year of using the product, I can provide with certainty the benefits I have got from using Rumen Proof.'

“I asked for the science and did my own research, and in short, my opinion is that the most simple way to describe Rumen Proof is to compare it to the results of the antibiotics that the vast majority of dairy farmers use in the United States.

“I feel that Rumen Proof is the only way to compete against our antibiotic using competitors abroad.”

Sean Henry says: “I run a Holstein Herd of 220 cows just outside Magherafelt.

“In February 2019, I was having some significant problems with conception rates, loose dung, and White Line disease. It was the opportune time for Barney to ask me to be his first customer to trial out Rumen Proof.

“These included:

r After one year, I can look at my records, and recognise that conception rates have vastly improved.

r The dungs within two weeks of using rumen proof had firmed up.

r The fresh calved cows hold their condition a lot better, peak a lot quicker and hold their peak.

r White Line Disease has drastically reduced. ( I first noticed that, after about a month.)

r My SCC average, for the past year has stayed at a consistently good level of approximately 140 thousand. I am a firm believer that if the rumen is right, the SCC and mastitis will be positively influenced.

r From an aesthetic point of view, what I have enjoyed the most, is looking at the healthy shine, rumen fill, appetite and vigour of my cows since starting rumen proof.” Barney Kielt adds: “As all my customers know, I provide a range of Rumen Products, from yeast to pH enhancers. I am happy to discuss why from now on I will be recommending Rumen Proof as the first alternative to my customers.”

Contact Barney Kielt on mobile number 079 68164884.