Ongoing security alert at Newtownbutler

Police are currently dealing with a security alert in the Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler.

Superintendent Jane Humphries said the alert follows a report that some type of device has been left in the vicinity.

She added: “Police are currently investigating this report, working to establish an exact location of any such device. No roads are closed at this time.

“I am appealing to members of the public living in or travelling through the area to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects.

“The safety of the community is of paramount importance, and we are appealing to anyone who notices any suspicious objects not to touch them but to contact police immediately by calling 999,” she added.