Online entries for 800 classes

A new supershow platform for Fermanagh County Show, which takes place on August, 6th and 7th, means online entries and early bird tickets are now available on the new website.

The Supershow Platform will ensure that exhibitors can fill in their entry form at home at any time of the day or night.

Olwen Gormley and Margaret O'Malley, Vaughan Trust, Maisie McElwaine, Jayne and Mark Paget, Ann McNulty and Ken Ramsey, all Sponsors of Fermanagh Show with Chief Steward Florence Eames

The new system has been developed by Dotser for a number of shows across Ireland including several shows in Northern Ireland. Please note entries close 15th July.

The Fermanagh Show launch was hosted by Lord & Lady Anthony Hamilton, at Killyreagh House and Gardens. Lord Hamilton is the Society President.

Sponsors were welcomed by Chairman Adrian Irvine who said organisers really appreciate their financial and in-kind contributions to ensure the sections can attract numerous entries. Prize money is good with normal classes 1st £50, 2nd £30, 3rd £20, with good prize money in special championships for Interbreed and Commercial cattle.

The show committee want to promote and thank the sponsors for their continued support and ask all the show membership to support these businesses.

Edward Rodgers, Livestock chairman ewth Moira Johnston, Show Queen, Chris Welsh and Hazel McDonald, Erne Veterinary Group sponsors of the Pedigree Interbreed Beef Championship

The newly crowned Fermanagh County Show Queen Miss Moira Johnston from Newtownbutler will have a busy schedule of duties at the two day show.

A spokesperson for the committee stated: “We are delighted to host the National Shorthorn Show sponsored by Severfield NI Ltd and the NISA/Bank of Ireland Pedigree Beef Junior Bull Finals.

“Along with the main breed classes and championships there is the overall Fane Valley All Ireland Dairy Championship, Erne Veterinary Pedigree Beef Interbreed Championship, Chris Johnston Farms Ltd Commercial Champion of Champions. Lochside Garages Suckled Calf Championship and the NMR Dairy Babe of the Year with Glanbia Ingredients Ireland sponsoring the Holstein section.

“Vaughan Trust financially supports Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders who exhibit stock of breed average and above on the terminal index whilst nine local businesses support the classes for native and continental cattle.

Fermanagh County Show Launch Pedigree Beef Sponsors with show chairman Adrian Irvine

“There is good prize money to be won with up to fifth place in the ten classes. We encourage members of the Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders to enter in their continental and native cattle.

“The Goat Show is sponsored by RTD Crawford timber importers, Lisbellaw the sole sponsor of the goat show providing a wide range of classes for pedigree and non-pedigree goats, also including a milking competition.

“The Vaughan Trust sponsored the School Art Competition for the best themed design for a bull’s head for the front cover, won by Nathan McCullagh Brookeborough Primary School with runners up David Gould, Brookeborough, George Elliott and Alex Abercrombie, Florencecourt, Hannah Armstrong, Lisbellaw and Josh Allen, Enniskillen Model School.

The School Children’s Section main sponsored is Erne Insurance Services Irvinestown across Art & Crafts, Essays, Compositions & Hand Writing.

Launching the British Goat Society Affiliated Goat Show is Hazel Dunn Steward, Brian Donaldson, Committee, Robert Allen representing RTD Crawford Ltd Sponsor and Billy Dunn Steward

“The Food Pavilion is supported by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council and will house a range of speciality food products so come along and sample for yourself.

“This is a chance to try new and exciting products and buy that lovely treat for the family. The popular demos will be as busy as ever as chefs Stephen McFarland and Glen Wheeler try out new recipes in front of a packed audience, whilst Annika Latimer produces amazing creations under the banner of Cakes by Annika. The Food stand competition is sponsored by Killyhevlin Hotel & Lakeside Lodges. These will be judged by Glen Wheeler of 28 Darling St recently seen at the top of his game on TV,” the spokesperson added.

“Mrs Christine Adams, vice president of RUAS, and her husband Edwin will judge the 200 trade stands indoor and outdoor and the prizes are sponsored by Patton & Rainey Associates.

“The main Dog Show is sponsored by Mackles Pet Foods. It kicks off with a new Fancy Dress Competition for dogs and their owners the theme is ‘A Nursery Rhyme’ so come along and enjoy this pre Dog Show event at 5.30pm. Entries are on field on Tuesday 6th August 6pm. The Poultry Show is sponsored by Rodney Noble Contracts – Wood chipping.

“Do not miss the spectacular Balcas Grand Prix Ride on Lawnmower Racing on Tuesday evening along with YFC games including Tug of War and Tractor Handling.

“Don’t forget to enter the Vintage Draw and the popular Weight Judging Competition.

Jimmy Elliott Chief Poultry Steward, Sarah & Jane Noble, Donna Hamill Vice Chairman and Rodney Noble Contracts Sole Sponsor of Poultry Show.

“Prize money has doubled to £20 per class in the main Home Industries Sections - Floral Art, Flowers & Potted Plants, Preserves, Eggs, Cookery, Photography, Art & Crafts. In the Vegetable and Fruit sections Vaughan Trust has kindly provided £35 per class with £60 for the Veggie Box Class and the two juvenile classes.

“A number of classes have been included for the Novice exhibitor - someone that has not won a first prize in Home industries before. We want to encourage first time exhibitors and intend to roll out some more Gardening Courses in the autumn to assist those with an interest in growing and showing.

“There will be a fine range of trade stands with bookings only from speciality food stands and a wide range of good agricultural machinery both new and used vehicles and service providers.

“Trade space is very nearly full so call immediately if you intend to showcase your products or services with us at this year’s show on 6th and 7th August.

“We are still looking for a couple of artisan food stands to complement our range of products already booked into the Food Pavilion and can find space for a few good machinery stands.

“As well as the usual show catalogue a free fold up programme of events sponsored by Glaze & Roll Caterers will be available at the gate.

“Fermanagh Show depends heavily on sponsorship every year. We want to thank our 90 sponsors and 160 voluntary stewards who offer their services to ensure the biggest two-day event in Fermanagh is a roaring success.”

The Charity of the Year will be the Air Ambulance Service and NI Children’s Hospice. Will, Eleanor and Joseph Short have donated a Charolais heifer for a draw with tickets available on both days.

Free Shuttle Bus Service on both days during show open hours please - watch the website for pre-show tickets.

You must visit County Fermanagh and the oldest two-day Agricultural Show in NI, famous for Home Industries & School exhibits showcasing a terrific number of pedigree and commercial cattle on Wednesday.

Visit the website www.fermanaghcountyshow.com for schedules. Entries close 15th July 2019. Tel: Ann on 02866322509

ADMISSION ON SHOW DAY: Adults: £10, Youth: £4, Children under 12 years are free, if accompanied by an Adult.

PRE SHOW TICKETS: Adults: £8, Youth: £3, Children under 12 years are free, if accompanied by an Adult.

See website for details for Early Bird Tickets or buy in Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism, Erne Veterinary Group Lisnaskea and Enniskillen, Tom Read Menswear, Fermanagh Cottage Industries, Cathcarts Pharmacy Derrygonnelly, Lisbellaw Medical Hall.

Edward Rodgers Livestock chariman and Matthew Breen Worldwide Sires

Fermanagh County Show Queen Miss Moira Johnston with Ruth Hood of Ruth Hood Flowers who created the beautiful floral head piece for Moira.

Clive Funston and Selina Gilham representing Ulster Farmers Mart at the Fermanagh Show Launch with Adrian Irvine, Chairman and Lord & Lady Hamilton who hosted the launch at Killyreagh House and new Show Queen Moria Johnston

Ann Orr welcomes members of the NI Beef Shorthorn Club to the show launch, Emmett McNulty Richard Henning Chairman with George and William Gott