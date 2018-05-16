Online Single Applications reach 100%

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced that 100% of Single Application Forms (SAF) in 2018 were submitted online.

The total number of Single Applications received by DAERA before the deadline of midnight on Tuesday 15 May was 24,610.

Welcoming the 100% figure, Jason Foy, Head of Payments at DAERA, said: “Once again, it has been a real team effort this year between DAERA, individual farmers, and agents to support the online application process. It has been a three year transition to online and I’m pleased that 100% of farmers have now submitted their Single Application online.

“This positive result demonstrates that farmers recognise the advantages of our online application and this will allow the Department to consolidate and further improve the service we provide to the farming industry. Importantly, we have met our legal requirement to the European Commission to have 100% land claimed online by 2018.

“The SAF Advisory Service has dealt with more than 12,000 calls and online enquiries and DAERA staff have assisted more than 3,000 farmers through appointments at DAERA Direct Offices. Our digital services team have delivered an excellent online system that has provided a consistent and confident user experience and I would encourage farmers to continue to make use of all the various online tools available to them to aid their businesses.”