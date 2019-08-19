OPA discussion for 2019 Sheep Conference

The ‘Future Proofing your Sheep Enterprise’ conference is shaping up to be a must attend event for all in the sheep industry.

The conference will take place on Wednesday, 2nd October in Greenmount Campus CAFRE and Thursday, 3rd October in Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh.

This evening conference jointly organised by CAFRE, Ulster Farmers’ Union, LMC, AFBI, NSA and NIMEA, will focus on a number of topics including ‘protecting future flock productivity from OPA’.

Ovine Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma (OPA) also known as Wheelbarrow disease or Jaagsiekte sheep retrovirus (JSVR), is a disease that sheep farmers are taking a keen interest in. Farmers strive to keep their flocks in peak health, but this disease can be difficult to detect and can result in significant economic losses, particularly in high value breeding flocks.

Interest in this event is anticipated to be very high so if you want to be guaranteed a place then you need to book early. Conference cost is £15 per person and includes a light supper. Booking is via the UFU website www.ufuni.org/events

If you have difficulty booking online, please contact Angela Scott at UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222. Note: Places cannot be reserved and payment in full is required at the time of booking by credit or debit card.